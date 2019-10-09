Igneous DataProtect Now Available on AWS Marketplace

Backup as-a-Service available with 30-Day Free Test Drive

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Igneous, Inc., the Seattle-based startup delivering the only Unstructured Data Management (UDM) as-a-Service solution, announced today that Igneous DataProtect Backup-as-a-Service, is now available on Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace.



DataProtect Backup as-a-Service, combined with Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) Glacier Deep Archive, is designed to provide a cost-effective option for replacing on-premises backup and restore services to the cloud. By optimizing file backup to be efficient in data-movement, compaction and expiration, DataProtect Backup as-a-Service can fully capitalize on the value of Amazon S3 Glacier Deep Archive as a replacement for on-premises backup.

Built for the massive scale of unstructured, machine-generated file and object data, DataProtect Backup-as-a-Service, allows data-centric enterprises to successfully protect petabytes of data and billions of files without the usual babysitting or worrying about backup windows. Optimized reads and writes across Amazon S3 storage tiers, including Amazon S3 Glacier Deep Archive, can allow customers to realize significant savings over traditional on-premises solutions while helping them meet business objectives for protecting valuable data.

DataProtect Backup-as-a-Service can protect data in the cloud in minutes due to Igneous’ seamless API integrations with NAS devices from NetApp, Isilon, Pure FlashBlade, and Qumulo; any NFS- or SMB-based file systems are also supported.

“This is a very exciting time for data-centric organizations looking to accelerate their cloud capabilities by moving data at scale directly to AWS with DataProtect Backup-as-a-Service,” says Kevin Kotecki, VP of sales, Igneous. “With DataProtect Backup-as-a-Service, now available on AWS Marketplace, organizations can utilize existing relationships with AWS to make it easy to try, and to buy.”

Combined with Igneous’ free 30-day Test Drive offer, the ability to purchase DataProtect Backup-as-a-Service on AWS Marketplace means enterprises can now realize their backup goals with enhanced speed and ease.

Additional Resources:

Igneous DataProtect listing on AWS Marketplace https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/pp/B07XM9J75F

Igneous DataProtect Product Page https://www.igneous.io/unstructured-data-protection-solutions-dataprotect

Igneous DataProtect Test Drive https://www.igneous.io/dataprotect-free-trial

Igneous Unstructured Data Management Blog https://www.igneous.io/blog

About Igneous

Igneous delivers the only Unstructured Data Management (UDM) as-a-Service solution, giving data-centric enterprises visibility, protection, and data mobility at scale. Igneous’ API-enabled, cloud-native solution combines all UDM functions so that organizations can tap the value of their unstructured data, while reducing risk and optimizing IT resource utilization. Igneous: The right data, in the right place, at the right time. Find out more at igneous.io/ .

