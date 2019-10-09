Virginia Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Selects One Inc Digital Payments Platform

/EIN News/ -- FOLSOM, Calif., Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Inc , a digital payments provider for insurance companies and managing general agencies (MGAs), is pleased to announce that Virginia Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company (VFBMIC) has selected One Inc to consolidate premiums and claims payment processing into one all-inclusive solution.



Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, VFBMIC has been named one of the Ward Group’s Top 50 Property and Casualty Insurance Companies in the U.S. for the second consecutive year in 2019. The company chose One Inc – the only provider that processes both inbound and outbound payments – for the comprehensive functionality, including the streamlined reporting and reconciliation inherent to the platform.

“We are committed to providing excellence to all our policyholders,” said Pat Caine, CIO for VFBMIC. “We chose to partner with One Inc because of their deep understanding of insurance and unique inbound-outbound solution. Their extensive experience integrating with insurance core systems will enable a seamless transition as we enhance our payment options and engagement opportunities for our policyholders.”

Among the expanded capabilities, the One Inc Digital Payments Platform will allow VFBMIC policyholders to conveniently enroll in autopay and sign up for paperless billing. Policyholders will also be able to make payments more efficiently through the platform’s QuickPay feature.

“We are so pleased to provide a complete payments solution for Virginia Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company,” said Christopher W. Ewing, CEO of One Inc. “By combining inbound and outbound payment processing, they’ll be able to improve operational efficiency, create a more cohesive experience for their policyholders, and enjoy significant cost savings along the way.”

About One Inc

One Inc provides insurance companies and managing general agencies (MGAs) a digital payments platform designed to maximize the retention of a new generation of policyholders—while reducing security risks and minimizing processing costs. The One Inc platform combines multi-channel digital communications with electronic payment processing for both premiums and claims to create a frictionless payment experience for customers. As one of the fastest growing digital payments platforms in the insurance industry, One Inc manages billions of dollars a year in payments for customers. For more information, please visit www.oneincsystems.com .

About Virginia Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Co.

Founded in 1950, Virginia Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company (VFBMIC) is committed to meeting the insurance needs of the families, farms and small businesses of Virginia. VFBMIC auto, home, health and life insurance customers are members of the 88 county Farm Bureaus that make up the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation, Virginia's largest farmers' advocacy group. Founded to protect the lives and livelihoods of Virginia's farmers, today VFBMIC offers the same reliable coverage to all Virginians. For more information, please visit www.vafb.com . Life insurance products are underwritten and provided by Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance Company.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Overhulse

St. Nick Media Services

jen@stnickmedia.com

859-803-6597

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6ce9a929-641d-4e07-896b-e02f4e760dad

Pat Caine Pat Caine, CIO for VFBMIC



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.