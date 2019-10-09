Cloud Components & Services: Global Market Analysis & Outlook Through 2018-2024
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cloud Components and Services: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The topics analyzed within the report include a detailed breakdown and analysis of the global markets for cloud components and services. The scope of this report extends to sizing of the cloud components and services market and an analysis of global market trends with market data for various types of devices at global level in 2018, which is being considered as the base year, 2019 as the estimate year and forecast for 2024 with projection of CAGR from 2019 to 2024.
The report focuses on assessment of cloud components and services, suppliers and an analysis of companies/manufacturers and the related system providers. Market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges are also discussed in the report.
In order to manage the high volume and flexibility of cloud and data center traffic, organizations are shifting from traditional network equipment and architectures to newer ones that incorporate the latest combination of highly dense system components as well as the dynamic characteristics of software control.
Fueled by the twin enablers of enhanced network processors and software-defined networks, cloud components and services are on track to provide performance, reliability and cost-efficient breakthroughs over the next five years. These capabilities answer the need for programmable networks that leverage denser chip sets and distributed infrastructure that operate in converged architectures and software-defined data centers.
Initially approached with caution by healthcare organizations, cloud components and services are becoming more widely adopted. In 2018, cloud adoption in healthcare increased, as cost savings outweigh potential data protection concerns. Healthcare IT systems are historically expensive to implement, update and maintain. Cloud economics changes that by shifting from individual budgets to cost-sharing models enabled by private, multi-tenant, and in some cases, public clouds.
The report includes:
- 27 tables
- A brief general outlook of the global markets for cloud components and services
- Analyses of global market trends with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024
- Discussion of market dynamics, technological trends, industry structure, a broad spectrum of industrial and non-industrial applications, changing regulatory affairs, and other macroeconomic factors influencing this demand
- Assessment of the global competitive landscape with an analysis of market positing and strategies for key manufacturers of cloud components, suppliers, and related system providers
- Patent review and new developments within cloud computing technologies
- Comprehensive company profiles of major market participants, including Adobe Systems, Inc., Biotronik, Cerner, Dow Global Technologies, Inc. and Microsoft Corp.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Background
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Methodology and Information Sources
- Market Breakdown
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview
- Market Evolution
- Advantages and Disadvantages
- Software-Defined Networks
- Network Processors
- Networks at the Edge
- Fog Computing
- Security
- Comparison of IaaS, PaaS and SaaS
Chapter 4 Healthcare Cloud Computing Market
- Introduction
- Healthcare Cloud Advantages and Disadvantages
- Market Breakdown by Component
- Hardware
- Software
- Network
- Market Breakdown by End-use
- Rise of Connected Healthcare
- Healthcare End-use Segments
- Healthcare Providers
- Private and Public Payers
- Cloud Providers
- Market Breakdown by Application
- Healthcare Applications and Cloud Migration
- Electronic Health Records
- Cloud-Enabled Healthcare Exchanges
- Picture Archiving and Communication Systems
- Cardiology Information Systems
- Laboratory Information Systems
- Radiology Information Systems
- Others
Chapter 5 Cloud and Data Center Network Technologies Market
- Introduction
- Market Breakdown by Component
- Hardware
- Software
- Services
- Market Breakdown by End User
- Cloud Providers
- Enterprise Data Center Requirements
- Market Breakdown by Application
- Consumer Products
- Energy
- Financial Services
- Government
- Healthcare
- Industrial and Materials
- Retail
- Telecommunications
- Transportation
- Utilities
- Others Sector
Chapter 6 Cloud Security and Vulnerability Technologies Market
- Introduction
- Market Breakdown by Technologies
- Identity and Access Management
- Network Security
- Endpoint Security
- Messaging Security
- Web Security
- SIEM
- Vulnerability Assessment
- Market Breakdown by End Use Industry
- Government
- Banking and Financial Services (BFS)
- Healthcare
- IT and Communications
- Retail
- Media and Entertainment
- Manufacturing
- Others
Chapter 7 Cloud and Internet of Things (IoT) Storage Technologies Market
- Introduction
- Market Breakdown by Component
- Storage Technology Segments
- Cloud vs. IoT
- Hardware
- Software
- Network
- Services
- Market Breakdown by End Use
- Enterprise Organizations
- Midsize Organizations
- Small Businesses
- Market Breakdown by Application
- Manufacturing
- Banking
- Government
- Media
- Insurance
- Retail
- Utilities
- Transportation
- Healthcare
- Other Industry Sectors
Chapter 8 Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Market
- Introduction
- Market Breakdown by Organization Size
- Large Enterprises
- Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs)
- Market Breakdown by End-use Industry
- Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)
- E-commerce and Retail
- Healthcare and Life Sciences
- Manufacturing
- Media and Hi-tech
- Utilities
- Travel and Hospitality
- Others
Chapter 9 Hybrid Cloud Technologies Market
- Introduction
- Market Breakdown by Organization Size
- Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)
- Large Enterprises
- Market Breakdown by Industry Vertical
- Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)
- IT and Telecommunication
- Healthcare
- Retail
- Manufacturing
- Government
- Education
- Energy and Utilities
- Media and Entertainment
- Others
Chapter 10 Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) Market
- Introduction
- Market Breakdown by Organization Size
- Large Enterprises
- Small and Medium Business (SMBs)
- Market Breakdown by Industrial Vertical
- IT and Telecom
- Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)
- E-commerce and Retail
- Healthcare and Life Sciences
- Manufacturing
- Media and Entertainment
- Energy and Utilities
- Others
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
- Accenture
- Adobe Systems, Inc.
- Alibaba Cloud
- Allscripts
- Alphabet, Inc. (Google, Inc.)
- Amazon, Inc.
- Analogic
- Arista Networks
- ARM Holdings Plc
- Arxan
- AT&T
- Athenahealth, Inc.
- Automatic Data Processing (Adp), Llc
- Avira
- Beckman Coulter
- Beyondtrust
- Biocontrol Medical
- Biotronik
- BMC Software
- Boston Scientific Scimed
- Canon
- Carestream Health
- Cavium
- Centurylink
- Cerner
- Ceva Inc.
- Checkpoint Software Technologies
- Cisco
- Comarch
- Computer Program & Systems Inc.
- Dell Inc.
- Diamond Systems
- Digisonics, Inc.
- Dow Global Technologies Inc.
- Dxc Technology Company
- E-Clinicalworks
- Endgame Inc.
- Epic Systems
- Equinix
- Eurotech Inc.
- Fidelis Cybersecurity
- Fujifilm
- GE Healthcare
- Gemalto
- Greenway Health Llc
- Hewlett-Packard Enterprise
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Huawei
- IBM
- Imagination Technologies Inc.
- Infor, Inc.
- Intel
- Intuit, Inc.
- Kontron
- Kore Telematics (Raco Wireless)
- Lattice Semiconductor Corp.
- Lenovo
- Lumedx
- Mcafee
- Mckesson
- Meditech
- Medtronic
- Mercury Computer Systems
- Merge Healthcare
- Microchip Technology Inc.
- Microsemi
- Microsoft
- Nec Corp.
- Ntt
- Nxp Semiconductors N.V.
- Oracle
- Philips Healthcare
- Practice Fusion
- Qualcomm
- Rackspace Holding, Inc.
- Radisys
- Red Hat, Inc.
- Salesforce.Com, Inc.
- Sandisk
- Sap Se
- Sectra
- Siemens Healthcare
- Streamline Health Care Solutions
- Symantec
- Synopsys Inc.
- Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (Tcs)
- The Sage Group, Inc.
- Toshiba Storage Products
- Veracode
- Verisign Inc.
- Vmware
- Western Digital
- Workday, Inc.
- Zendesk, Inc.
- Zscaler Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o5g700
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.