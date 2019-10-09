Bell Integrator Enabled Bank Customers to Participate in E-Bidding

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bell Integrator, a global consulting and technology services company, completed integrations between Vozrozhdenie Bank and nine e-marketplaces. These integrations empowered Bank enterprise customers to participate in e-bidding in full compliance with all legal requirements. E-marketplace clients that have banking accounts in Vozrozhdenie Bank can now make e-procurements with just one click.



Vozrozhdenie Bank needed to build a secure information exchange of electronic documents with the nine e-marketplaces selected for bidding to comply with federal regulations. Bell Integrator offered an integration solution that provides all the necessary functions: information exchange via a secure encrypted channel; verification of signatures in incoming electronic documents received from e-marketplaces during their transfer to the Automated banking system; signing outgoing electronic documents and sending them to a marketplace; and finally checking for compliance of documents with the agreed format.

The project went through all stages of implementation, including testing and technical support. Currently, the system successfully operates in the financial organization.

Electronic documents are exchanged over an encrypted TLS channel. A specially developed web-service verifies the signatures of electronic documents from a marketplace and their compliance with the agreed format in the exchange protocol, and then signs the outgoing bank documents.

“We provided Bank customers with a simple and useful service that saves labor and financial resources for participating in RFT,” said Konstantin Sharendo, deputy CEO at Bell Integrator. “Our deep expertise and extensive experience in working with both leading banks and major e-marketplaces made this project a great success.”

