GF Management Recently Hired Hospitality Industry Veteran John Rubino as Executive Vice President of Operations

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GF Management announced the appointment of hospitality industry veteran John Rubino as Executive Vice President of Operations, adding another highly experienced executive to its leadership team.



Mr. Rubino brings over 35 years of experience, holding various industry positions including Executive Vice President, Senior Vice President of Operations, Vice President of Operations, Regional Director of Operations, Area Manager, and General Manager, throughout his career. Prior to joining GF, Mr. Rubino directly oversaw a hotel portfolio valued at over $6.8B, comprised of over 300 nationally branded hotels. Well versed in culture cultivation and associate engagement, his nationwide team consisted of roughly 15,000 associates. He has opened more than 50 nationally branded hotels, transitioned over 300 hotels into one of the world’s largest third-party hotel management companies, assisted and directed hotels struggling with financial performance and meeting brands’ guest service standards.

Mr. Rubino served as Adjunct Faculty Member in Travel & Tourism, instructing students in Dining Room Management and Front Office Management for 8 years. He has also authored course books in Hotel Management for national educational organizations. He has participated in and holds seats on many influential councils and boards throughout the industry. Some notable seats include: New York City Hotel Association and President of Lackawanna County Visitors Bureau, along with internal company representation on the Affordable Care Act Committee, Chair of General Manager Advisory Council, Committee Member of the General Manager on-boarding program, and editor of “Eye on Service” newsletter.

“John has the leadership experience and a proven track record in focusing on long-term third-party management assets, which is exactly what we need to focus on our continued growth,” said Ken Kochenour, President & CEO, GF Management. “The addition of John to our executive team will allow us to aggressively grow our managed division while we continue to further expand our owned properties.”

Mr. Rubino holds a Bachelor of Science in Hotel, Restaurant and Institutional Management from Pennsylvania State University’s School of Hospitality and Management.

About GF Management

GF Management, through its operating affiliates, is an award-winning, full-service hospitality ownership, management, and advisory company founded in 1988 and based in Center City Philadelphia. With approximately 70 hospitality assets under management, including hotels, resorts, conference centers, and golf courses in 21 states, GF Management specializes in third-party management, asset management, and advisory services for a variety of individual, private, institutional and financial clients. Many of GF’s core hospitality assets within the portfolio are owned by its principals and therein provide the strength and balance of ownership and management. The Company is currently seeking to expand its portfolio of full-service ownership and management assignments through long-term contracts and joint-venture investment opportunities. For more information about GF Management call 215-972-2235 or visit www.GFHotels.com .

Contact: Lisa Drake

Tel: (215)972-2235

Email: drakel@gfhotels.com



