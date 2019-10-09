There were 782 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 166,352 in the last 365 days.

Ecuador Market Spotlight 2019: Analyisis, Development and Key Trends

Overview

Ecuador's economy will expand by a weak 0.6% in 2019 as President Lenin Moreno's administration continues to push an ambitious but painful effort to shift away from an unsustainable state-led growth model- A major IMF deal is enhancing the government's credibility to lead this charge, but frontloaded and unpopular structural adjustments will restrain growth and generate risks of social unrest- The government is expected to continue to implement key reforms using its new legislative coalition to improve the market's long-term fundamentals and encourage the private sector's development- This is being received well by the business community and will slowly create new opportunities for multinationals, but key risks should be monitored.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

  • Our View on Ecuador
  • Ecuador is Undergoing a Slow Transition
  • Ecuador Will Continue to Underperform in the Region

Short- to Medium-Term Scenarios

  • Ecuador Near-Term Scenarios
  • Longer-Term Scenarios

Key Trends in 2019

  • Trend #1
  • Trend #2
  • Trend #3
  • Industry Impacts of Key Trends: Consumer
  • Industry Impacts of Key Trends: Healthcare
  • Industry Impacts of Key Trends: Industrials
  • Industry Impacts of Key Trends: Technology

