Germany Market Spotlight 2019: Key Trends and Developments
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Germany Market Spotlight" country profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Overview
Market conditions remain positive, but the economy is distinctly more downbeat compared to 2017/2018 because of a less favorable external environment- Improving domestic economic fundamentals and supportive government policies ensure solid growth and greater competition, but slower exports and relatively elevated inflation undermine potential.
Construction and healthcare will continue to offer opportunities for MNCs, whereas demand for industrials will be sluggish- Renewed political risks such as a US-EU auto trade war and a collapse of the ruling coalition could disrupt growth prospects.
What you will learn
- Key trends to watch in the region through 2019
- Industry-specific impacts of key trends on your business
- Actions for your business to take to help manage changes in the market
What you will receive
- Immediate access to the 21-page PDF report
- Exclusive email updates covering emerging markets business topics
- Special discounts on future report purchases
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
The Author's View on Germany
Macroeconomic Overview
- Germany is a Top Investment Destination
- Moderate Growth Ahead
- The Post-Merkel Era
- Germany 2019: Scenarios Overview
Trends
- Trend #1
- Trend #2
- Trend #3
- Trend #4
- Industry Impacts of Key Trends: Consumer
- Industry Impacts of Key Trends: Healthcare
- Industry Impacts of Key Trends: Industrials
- Industry Impacts of Key Trends: Technology
For more information about this country profile visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d01hqn
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.