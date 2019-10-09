The DELSEY holiday gift guide features something for every traveler

Each DELSEY collection is created to provide travelers with the smart accompaniment they need for confident travel… #theconfidentmove

/EIN News/ -- Paris, France, Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



DELSEY, the iconic French luggage brand with over 70 years of innovation, timeless quality and audacious design, has just revealed their holiday gift guide. With four collections that embrace the smart luggage features and design DELSEY is internationally recognized for, this gift guide includes something for every traveler!



For the power player



The new DELSEY Executive Collection is designed for the business elite, with durability, sophistication and best-in-class features. Security is prioritized with the DELSEY patented Zip SECURITECH®, which is 3 times stronger than regular zippers ensuring items stay safe en route. There are nine to ten pockets on each upright for maximum organization and easy packing. Understanding that smooth maneuverability is a priority, enabling travelers to serenely pass from one environment to another, DELSEY’s Dual-Advanced™ Wheel system creates versatility and empowers travelers with the mobility they need as they switch from 4 to 2 wheel.



For the flamboyant fashionista



The DELSEY Comete 2.0 collection is perfect for fun, style mavens who like to take every adventure to the next level. Available in blue, purple or grey, and featuring the scratch-resistant twill finish, there is a DELSEY Comete 2.0 to match every ensemble! This well thought out luggage is a hard-side collection for travelers seeking superior value and convenient clamshell packing. Gifting this collection is guaranteed to give girls and guys an accessory they will appreciate on every trip!



For the softhearted sweetheart



Sweet, supple, and designed to accompany women anytime, anywhere, DELSEY reinvented soft-side luggage with Montrogue. Elegant and sophisticated, the exterior is finished with gold metal and vegan leather. Clever packing options include unique 50/50 split for clamshell design that was previously limited to hard-side cases, and several interior and exterior zipped pockets. Feminine and refined, the comprehensive collection includes everything from a beauty case with a shoulder strap to a backpack that includes a padded lap-top sleeve, carry-on duffel, and 25 inch upright, for the gift gives on every adventure!



For the classic character



For those that admire French flair, the Parisian vintage-chic DELSEY Chatelet collection will add a little savoir faire to each voyage. Tan vegan leather accents highlight the textured hard-side case which comes in champagne or chocolate, for his or her looks. The DELSEY Stop-and-Go brake system simplifies travel by locking the front two wheels of the case, preventing the case from rolling away in high-traffic areas like airport check-in or public transit. Packing is fun with the interior, lined with removable rich Bordeaux fabric to keep the case clean and fresh, trip after trip!



DELSEY luggage is available online, at www.delsey.com, and in department stores and specialty luggage shops.



ABOUT DELSEY: An iconic brand, DELSEY is a French company and a creator of baggage since 1946. For more than 70 years DELSEY has offered consumers cases which bring together quality and audacious design. DELSEY creates ingenious baggage designed to accompany travellers wherever they go and to adapt to all types of journey, both professional and personal. Its strength grounded in its expertise, the brand is behind numerous innovations recognised by important prizes in the design world. DELSEY brings together style and functionality to create products that reflects the personality of each consumer. Today DELSEY is present on five continents and in more than 110 countries. A DELSEY bag is sold every 10 seconds.





Attachment

Dalyce Semko Suanez Open2America Phone: (403) 869-3259 E-Mail: d.suanez@open2america.com

DELSEY Comete 2.0 collection Take every adventure to the next level.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.