West African Presence to Grow in 2019, Due to the Slowing Down of Sales in Large Established Markets

Slowing growth in large, established markets such as China and Europe is prompting MNCs to raise sales in emerging markets, including West Africa- However, MNCs find that most markets in the region are too small to justify a direct presence in each- To compensate, MNCs attempt to scale their sales by relying on a local team or distributor to sell into several other markets- But West Africa's fractured set of markets and myriad operating challenges frustrate MNCs' ability to effectively enter new markets and grow sales region-wide- MNCs need to deepen their understanding of the region's complexity, which will allow them to assess which channel models will be most effective in each West African market- Then they will be able to assess how they can utilize these chosen channel models to scale their operations across the region.



What you will learn

How to determine the optimal West Africa distribution model

How to scale presence across West Africa

Actions for multinationals to take to succeed in global markets

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Defining West Africa

A Sizeable Region for MNCs

Capturing Growth Requires an Optimal Org. Structure

Evaluate an Optimal Presence for West African Markets

Understanding West Africa's Complexity

Regional Complexities Create Challenges for MNCs

Characteristics of the Markets Vary Significantly

Regional Challenges Have Sectoral Implications

Determining the Optimal West Africa Distribution Model

An Overview of Channel Models

Analytical Framework

Company Factor #1: Sales Growth Horizon

Company Factor #2: Product Sophistication

Company Factor #3: Market Knowledge

Company Factor #4: Capital Commitment

Worksheet 1: Company Factors

Market Factor 1: Client Size and Dispersion

Market Factor 2: Operating Environment

Market Factor 3: Competitor Strategies

Worksheet 2: Market Factors

How to Scale Presence Across West Africa

Scaling Sales Across West Africa

How MNCs Approach Scaling Their West Africa Businesses

Assessing Scalability From Nigeria

Barriers to Scaling Operations From Nigeria

Worksheet 3: Scalability

Scaling Between Other West African Markets

Worksheet 4: Scalability Across the Region

Case Study: How One MNC Overhauled Its Regional Presence

