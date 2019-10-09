West African Presence to Grow in 2019, Due to the Slowing Down of Sales in Large Established Markets
Overview
Slowing growth in large, established markets such as China and Europe is prompting MNCs to raise sales in emerging markets, including West Africa- However, MNCs find that most markets in the region are too small to justify a direct presence in each- To compensate, MNCs attempt to scale their sales by relying on a local team or distributor to sell into several other markets- But West Africa's fractured set of markets and myriad operating challenges frustrate MNCs' ability to effectively enter new markets and grow sales region-wide- MNCs need to deepen their understanding of the region's complexity, which will allow them to assess which channel models will be most effective in each West African market- Then they will be able to assess how they can utilize these chosen channel models to scale their operations across the region.
What you will learn
- How to determine the optimal West Africa distribution model
- How to scale presence across West Africa
- Actions for multinationals to take to succeed in global markets
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Defining West Africa
- A Sizeable Region for MNCs
- Capturing Growth Requires an Optimal Org. Structure
- Evaluate an Optimal Presence for West African Markets
Understanding West Africa's Complexity
- Regional Complexities Create Challenges for MNCs
- Characteristics of the Markets Vary Significantly
- Regional Challenges Have Sectoral Implications
Determining the Optimal West Africa Distribution Model
- An Overview of Channel Models
- Analytical Framework
- Company Factor #1: Sales Growth Horizon
- Company Factor #2: Product Sophistication
- Company Factor #3: Market Knowledge
- Company Factor #4: Capital Commitment
- Worksheet 1: Company Factors
- Market Factor 1: Client Size and Dispersion
- Market Factor 2: Operating Environment
- Market Factor 3: Competitor Strategies
- Worksheet 2: Market Factors
How to Scale Presence Across West Africa
- Scaling Sales Across West Africa
- How MNCs Approach Scaling Their West Africa Businesses
- Assessing Scalability From Nigeria
- Barriers to Scaling Operations From Nigeria
- Worksheet 3: Scalability
- Scaling Between Other West African Markets
- Worksheet 4: Scalability Across the Region
Case Study: How One MNC Overhauled Its Regional Presence
