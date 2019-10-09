Minister Shahid sends Independence Day greetings to Uganda

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Maldives, His Excellency Abdulla Shahid has extended greetings and felicitations to the Government and the people of Uganda on the occasion of its Independence Day, in a message to His Excellency Sam Kahamba Kutesa, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uganda.

Minister’s message reads as follows: “It gives me great pleasure to extend warm greetings and sincere good wishes to Your Excellency, the Government and the people of Uganda, on the jubilant occasion of your Independence Day. It is my sincere hope that the friendly relations that exist between our two countries will continue to flourish in the coming years. Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.”



