Footprint Optimization in LATAM, 2019

Overview



After a few years of restructuring local operations to protect profitability during Latin America's slowdown, companies are shifting their focus toward increasing the effectiveness of their organizational footprints in the region- Most companies will focus on improving the responsiveness of their organizations to market changes and customer demands by further localizing decision making and enabling functions, reconfiguring sales territories and building more focused sales teams, and doubling down on the use of digital tools to power their commercial strategies.



This benchmarking report examines the practices of almost 40 multinationals operating in Latin America, providing a clear perspective on organizational footprint trends and the most common organizational design features.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

About This Report

The Role of Organizational Design in Strategic Planning

Org Footprint Enables Strategy Execution

Org Footprint Tradeoffs Are Not Clear Cut

Getting Organizational Design Right Is Key

Executives Can Enhance Their Org Footprints

MNCs Are Planning Footprint Transitions

Location of Regional Headquarters and Relation to Corporate

Regional HQ - Preferred Locations

Regional HQ - Reporting Structures

Regional HQ - Key Drivers

Regional HQ - Emerging Trends

Sales Teams and Territories

Sales Teams - Level of Focus

Subregional Hubs - Snapshot

Subregional Hubs - Country Coverage

Subregional Hubs - Emerging Trends

Level of Decentralization in Decision Making

Decision Making - Decentralization

Decision Making - Consensus Sought

Decision Making - Emerging Trends

The Role of Enabling Functions and Shared-Service Centers

Enabling Functions - Shareability

Enabling Functions - Shared-Service Centers

Enabling Functions - Role of SSC

Enabling Functions - Emerging Trends

Size of the Organizational Footprint

Footprint Size - Headcount Key Factors

Footprint Size - Market Dynamics

Footprint Size - Sales Support

Footprint Size - Emerging Trends

