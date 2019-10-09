Footprint Optimization in LATAM, 2019
Overview
After a few years of restructuring local operations to protect profitability during Latin America's slowdown, companies are shifting their focus toward increasing the effectiveness of their organizational footprints in the region- Most companies will focus on improving the responsiveness of their organizations to market changes and customer demands by further localizing decision making and enabling functions, reconfiguring sales territories and building more focused sales teams, and doubling down on the use of digital tools to power their commercial strategies.
This benchmarking report examines the practices of almost 40 multinationals operating in Latin America, providing a clear perspective on organizational footprint trends and the most common organizational design features.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- About This Report
The Role of Organizational Design in Strategic Planning
- Org Footprint Enables Strategy Execution
- Org Footprint Tradeoffs Are Not Clear Cut
- Getting Organizational Design Right Is Key
- Executives Can Enhance Their Org Footprints
- MNCs Are Planning Footprint Transitions
Location of Regional Headquarters and Relation to Corporate
- Regional HQ - Preferred Locations
- Regional HQ - Reporting Structures
- Regional HQ - Key Drivers
- Regional HQ - Emerging Trends
Sales Teams and Territories
- Sales Teams - Level of Focus
- Subregional Hubs - Snapshot
- Subregional Hubs - Country Coverage
- Subregional Hubs - Emerging Trends
Level of Decentralization in Decision Making
- Decision Making - Decentralization
- Decision Making - Consensus Sought
- Decision Making - Emerging Trends
The Role of Enabling Functions and Shared-Service Centers
- Enabling Functions - Shareability
- Enabling Functions - Shared-Service Centers
- Enabling Functions - Role of SSC
- Enabling Functions - Emerging Trends
Size of the Organizational Footprint
- Footprint Size - Headcount Key Factors
- Footprint Size - Market Dynamics
- Footprint Size - Sales Support
- Footprint Size - Emerging Trends
