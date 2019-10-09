There were 745 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 166,350 in the last 365 days.

Peru Market Spotlight 2019: A Positive Outlook Expected

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Peru Market Spotlight" country profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Overview

Peru's economy enters 2019 with excellent momentum- Real wage and private sector employment growth are strong, lending rates are low, and subdued political risks have helped prop up consumer and business confidence- The external environment will also benefit Peru- A more dovish US Federal Reserve (Fed), a policy stimulus by the Chinese government, and an improving outlook in the US-China trade war have all helped cause a rally in the price of copper, while prolonging the ability of the Central Bank of Peru to keep its own interest rates low- MNCs should seek to further improve efficiency gains through channel partners in Lima, while considering subnational markets outside of the capital city.

What you will learn

  • Key trends to watch in the region through 2019
  • Downside, base case, and upside scenarios of the region's economy
  • Industry-specific impacts of key trends on your business

What you will receive

  • Immediate access to the 19-page PDF report
  • Exclusive email updates covering emerging markets business topics
  • Special discounts on future report purchases

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

  • The author's View on Peru
  • Peru's Outlook is Very Positive for 2019 and 2020
  • Peru Will Likely Outperform in LATAM
  • ...But MNCs Are Tempering Expectations for 2019

Short- to Medium-Term Scenarios

  • Peru Scenarios for 2019 and 2020
  • Longer-Term Scenarios

Key Trends in 2019

  • Trend #1
  • Trend #2
  • Trend #3
  • Industry Impacts of Key Trends: Consumer
  • Industry Impacts of Key Trends: Healthcare
  • Industry Impacts of Key Trends: Industrials
  • Industry Impacts of Key Trends: Technology

For more information about this country profile visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/it8m0y

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
         Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
         press@researchandmarkets.com
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
         For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Primary Logo

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Science


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.