Peru Market Spotlight 2019: A Positive Outlook Expected
Overview
Peru's economy enters 2019 with excellent momentum- Real wage and private sector employment growth are strong, lending rates are low, and subdued political risks have helped prop up consumer and business confidence- The external environment will also benefit Peru- A more dovish US Federal Reserve (Fed), a policy stimulus by the Chinese government, and an improving outlook in the US-China trade war have all helped cause a rally in the price of copper, while prolonging the ability of the Central Bank of Peru to keep its own interest rates low- MNCs should seek to further improve efficiency gains through channel partners in Lima, while considering subnational markets outside of the capital city.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- The author's View on Peru
- Peru's Outlook is Very Positive for 2019 and 2020
- Peru Will Likely Outperform in LATAM
- ...But MNCs Are Tempering Expectations for 2019
Short- to Medium-Term Scenarios
- Peru Scenarios for 2019 and 2020
- Longer-Term Scenarios
Key Trends in 2019
- Trend #1
- Trend #2
- Trend #3
- Industry Impacts of Key Trends: Consumer
- Industry Impacts of Key Trends: Healthcare
- Industry Impacts of Key Trends: Industrials
- Industry Impacts of Key Trends: Technology
