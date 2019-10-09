Russia's Economic Trends 2019
Overview
The market has likely hit its weakest point already, so demand should start to improve gradually- The impact of the weak ruble and value-added tax (VAT) hike continues to weigh on the market, but is subsiding- However, after the sharp drop in sentiment since H2 2018, customers will remain price sensitive, hesitant to trade up, and eager to consider cheaper local or Asian competitors- Across all customer segments, MNCs should focus on getting close to the customer, refining their value propositions, and providing strong key account management and value-added services to differentiate their offerings and win in the market- In terms of prioritization of consumer, business, and public demand, MNCs will find that the top-performing regions historically have proven to be the most resilient and will offer the strongest opportunities.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Regional Economic Health: Overview
- Regional Economies Moderated in Recent Months
- Russia's Regions: Brief Overview
For Companies Selling to Consumers
- B2C: Manage the Market Slowdown
- B2C: Ensure Appropriate Prioritization
- B2C: Employment Levels Fail to Improve
- B2C: Calibrate Targets to Higher Demand
- Suggested Actions for B2C Companies
For Companies Selling to Businesses
- B2B: Industry Growth Will Remain Under Pressure
- B2B: Certain Industries Are Outperforming
- B2B: Agricultural Outlook in 2019
- B2B: Manufacturing Outlook in 2019
- B2B: Energy & Mining Outlook in 2019
- B2B: Construction Outlook in 2019
- B2B: Ensure Focus on the Right Regions
- Suggested Actions for B2B Companies
For Companies Selling to Regional Governments
- B2G: Financial Situation of Regions Improves
- B2G: Target the Right Regions
- B2G: Spending to Rise in 2019
- B2G: Looking Ahead
- Suggested Actions for B2G Companies
- Regional Economic Health Heat Map
