Biometrics Extended by Affective Computing: Technologies & Global Markets (2018-2024)
This report includes:
- 84 data tables
- Brief overview of the biometrics and affective computing technologies in various applications
- Analyses of the global market trends with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024
- Quantitative and qualitative study of biometric technologies by product type, application, end user industry, deployment type, and major geographical region
- Insight into government regulations, current trends and technological updates within biometrics that can shape future marketplace
- A relevant patent analysis covering biometrics and affective computing technological innovations
- Company profiles of leading biometric equipment manufacturers and their product portfolios
- Company profiles of major global players Apple Inc., Bayometric, Cmitech Co. Ltd., Denso Wave Inc. and Union Community Co. Ltd.
As the number and level of security breaches and transaction fraud increase, the need for highly secure identification and personal verification technologies is becoming increasingly apparent. This rapidly evolving technology is being widely used in forensics applications, such as criminal identification and prison security, and has the potential to be used in a wide range of civilian application areas as well.
Biometric-based authentication applications include workstation, network and domain access; single sign-on; application log-on; data protection; remote access to resources; transaction security; and Web security. The ability to trust these electronic transactions is essential to the healthy growth of the global economy. Utilized alone or integrated with other technologies such as smart cards, encryption keys and digital signatures, biometrics applications are poised to pervade nearly all aspects of the economy and our daily lives.
Utilizing biometrics for personal authentication is becoming more convenient and considerably more accurate than current methods such as the utilization of passwords or personal identification numbers (PINs). Biometrics links an event to a particular individual; not only is it convenient, accurate and capable of providing an audit trail, but it is becoming socially acceptable and inexpensive.
Biometrics are being incorporated into solutions that provide security, including applications for improving airport security, strengthening national borders, protecting travel documents and visas, and preventing identification (ID) theft. There is increasing interest in biometrics among state and local governments. Many organizations are addressing the important role that biometrics will play in identifying and verifying the identity of individuals and protecting national assets.
There are many needs for biometrics beyond security. Enterprise-wide network security infrastructures, secure electronic banking, investing and other financial transactions, retail sales, law enforcement, and health and social services are already benefiting from biometric technologies. A range of new applications can be found in such diverse environments as amusement parks; banks, credit unions and other financial organizations; enterprise and government networks; passport programs and drivers' licenses; colleges; physical access to facilities, such as nightclubs; and school lunch programs.
Biometrics are already playing a major role in many industries, including medicine, science, robotics, engineering, manufacturing businesses. It is expected that the cost of biometric devices will become so low that the number of devices in use will skyrocket - the same way that the use of wireless broadband has soared over the past decade. Despite technical problems and privacy concerns, the use of biometrics is increasing for enterprise as well as for mass-market applications, albeit at a rather slow rate. In fact, the rate is slower in the enterprise area for critical security identification, although the use of applications, such as voice response systems, seems to be on the rise.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Overview
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
- Market Summary for Biometric Technologies
Chapter 3 Technology Background
- Overview of Biometric Technology
- Identity Management Using Biometrics
- Basics of Biometric Technologies
- Key Elements of Biometric Systems
- Comparison and Comparison Errors
- Networking
- Biometric Software
- Biometric Technologies
- Fingerprint Scanning/Recognition
- Automated Fingerprint Imaging Systems
- Types of Fingerprint Technologies
- Advantages and Shortcomings of Fingerprinting Technology
- Fingerprint Scanning Devices
- Fingerprint Reader/Scanner
- Types of Fingerprint Readers/Scanners
- Other Uses of Fingerprint Scanning
- Facial Recognition Biometric Technology
- Primary Facial Recognition Technologies
- Facial Recognition Devices
- Iris Scanning Biometric Technology
- Retinal Scanning
- Retinal Scanning Devices
- Biometric Signatures
- Dynamic Signature Verification/Scan
- Hand Geometry Scanning
- Hand Scanning Devices
- Keystroke Dynamics
- Vein Pattern Recognition Biometric Technology
- Voice Recognition Biometric Technology
- Multimodal Biometrics
- Emerging Biometric Technologies
- Affective Computing
- Gait Recognition Biometric Technology
- Palm-Print Recognition Biometric Technology
- Skin Spectroscopy Biometric Technology
- DNA Recognition Biometric Technology
- Olfactory Recognition (Odor Analysis) Biometric Technology
- Speaker Verification Biometric Technology
- Ear Shape Biometric Technology
- Facial Thermography Biometric Technology
- Body Salinity Biometric Technology
- Finger Geometry Biometric Technology
- Grip Recognition Biometric Technology
- Nail Bed Biometric Technology
- Lip Biometric Technology
- Sweat Pore Analysis Biometric Technology
- Skin Luminance Biometric Technology
- Electroencephalograph (EEG) Biometric Technology
- Fingernail Pattern Biometric Technology
- Skull Resonance Biometric Technology
- Other Biometric Products/Services
- Biometric Mice
- Biometric Sensor
- Biometric 2D Barcode Scanners
- Smart Card Readers
- Future of Biometric Technologies and Devices
- Biometrics at a Distance
- Biometric Technology in Various Applications
- Biometric Applications in Airports
- Biometrics in Border and Passport Control
- Biometric in Attendance Systems
- Biometry in Banking
- Biometrics in Automobiles
- Biometric Technology in Autonomous Vehicles
- Biometrics in Educational Institutions
- Biometric Attendance Systems in Schools
- Biometrics in the Healthcare Industry
- Biometrics in Law Enforcement
- Biometrics in Shopping Malls and Restaurants
- Biometrics in Sports-related Functions
- Biometrics for Elections and Voter Registration
- Deployment of Biometrics on Mobile Phones
- History and Development of Biometric Technology
- History of Fingerprinting
- History of Facial Recognition
- History of Retinal Scanning
- History of Keystroke Dynamics
- Government Regulations
- Biometric Standards
- Biometrics Standards Development
- Organizations Involved in Biometrics Standards
- Biometrics - Issues and Concerns
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Technology
- Overview
- Currently Used Biometric Technologies
- Emerging Biometric Technologies
- Global Market for Biometric Technologies
- Regional Markets for Biometric Technologies
- North American Market for Biometric Technologies, by Country
- European Market for Biometric Technologies by Country/Region
- Asia-Pacific Market for Biometric Technologies, by Country/Region
- Rest of World Market for Biometric Technologies by Country/Region
- Global Market for Fingerprint Recognition Technology
- Regional Markets for Fingerprint Recognition Technology
- Global Market for AFIS/Live-Scan Technologies
- Regional Markets for AFIS/Live-Scan Technologies
- Global Market for Facial Recognition Technology
- Regional Markets for Facial Recognition Technology
- Global Market for Iris Recognition Technology
- Regional Markets for Iris Recognition Technology
- Global Market for Vein Recognition Technology
- Regional Markets for Vein Recognition Technology
- Global Market for Voice/Speech Recognition Technology
- Regional Markets for Voice/Speech Recognition Technology
- Global Market for Hand Geometry Technology
- Regional Markets for Hand Geometry Technology
- Global Market for Signature Analysis Technology
- Regional Markets for Signature Analysis Technology
- Global Market for Emerging Biometric Technologies
- Regional Markets for Emerging Biometric Technologies
- Global Market for Affective Computing Biometric Technology
- Regional Markets for Affective Computing Biometric Technology
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by End User
- End Use Market Sectors for Biometrics
- Biometrics in the Government Sector
- Biometrics in the Military and Border Control Sectors
- Biometrics in the Police/Forensic Law Enforcement Sector
- Global Market for Biometrics in Government Sectors
- Biometrics in the Private Sector
- Biometrics in the Airport/Seaport Services Sector
- Biometrics in the Retail Sector
- Biometrics in the Financial Sector
- Biometrics in the Healthcare Sector
- Biometrics in the Gaming and Hospitality Sectors
- Global Market for Biometrics in the Private Sector
- Market for Fingerprint Recognition Technology, by Market Sector
- Market for AFIS/Live-Scan Biometric Technology, by End Use Sector
- Market for Facial Recognition Technology by Sector
- Market for Iris Recognition Technology, by Sector
- Market for Vein Recognition Technology, by End Use Sector
- Market for Voice/Speech Recognition Technology, by End Use Sector
- Market for Hand Geometry Technology by Sector
- Market for Signature Analysis Technology, by End Use Sector
- Market for Emerging Biometric Technologies, by End Use Sector
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application
- Overview of Biometric Applications
- Global Market for Biometric Applications
- Biometrics Market by Type of Equipment Used
- Mobile Biometrics Market
- Market for Biometrics by Type of Application
- Biometrics in Identification Applications
- Global Market for Biometrics in Identification Applications
- Regional Markets for Biometrics in Identification Applications
- Biometrics in Civil Identification Applications
- Global Market for Biometrics in Civil Identification Applications
- Biometrics in Criminal Identification Applications
- Global Market for Biometrics in Criminal Identification Applications
- Biometrics in Consumer Identification Applications
- Global Market for Biometrics in Consumer Identification Applications
- Biometrics in Access Control Applications
- Global Market for Biometrics in Access Control Applications
- Regional Markets for Biometrics in Access Control Applications
- Biometrics in Logical Access Control Applications
- Global Market for Biometrics in Logical Access Control Applications
- Biometrics in Physical Access Control Applications
- Market for Biometrics in Physical Access Control Applications
- Biometrics in Transactional Access Control Applications
- Market for Biometrics in Transactional Access Control Applications
- Biometrics in Surveillance Applications
- Market for Biometrics in Surveillance Applications
- Regional Market for Biometrics in Surveillance Applications
- Biometrics in Military and Border Control Applications
- Global Market for Biometrics in Military and Border Control Applications
- Biometrics in Forensic and Law Enforcement Applications
- Global Market for Biometrics in Forensic and Law Enforcement Applications
- Biometrics in Industrial and Commercial Applications
- Global Market for Biometrics in Industrial and Commercial Applications
Chapter 7 Patent Analysis and New Developments
- Patent Review
- New Developments in Biometric Technology and Applications
Chapter 8 Analysis of Market Opportunities
- Overview of Biometric Industry
- Analysis of Competition within the Biometric Industry
- Driving Forces in the Biometric Industry
- Industry Issues to be Resolved
- Present Status of Biometric Industry
- Competition in the Biometric Industry
- Biometric Markets Around the World
- Status of Biometric Implementation in the United States and Canada
- Biometric Implementation in Europe
- Biometric Implementation in the Asia-Pacific Region
- Biometric Implementation in the Rest of World Region
- Future of Biometric Authentication
- Acquisitions and Mergers in Biometric Industry
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
- 01 Systems W.L.L
- 360 Biometrics
- Acsys Biometrics Corp.
- Acuity Systems Inc.
- Affectiva
- Agnitio Sl
- Airborne Biometrics Group, Inc.
- American Science And Engineering Inc.
- Analogic Corp.
- Anviz Global Inc.
- Apple Inc.
- Aratek Biometrics Technology Co. Ltd.
- Ascertia Ltd.
- Assa Abloy Ab
- Atos Se
- Atr Systems Inc.
- Audeering Gmbh
- Auraya Systems
- Aurora Computer Services
- Authenex Inc.
- Authenware Corp.
- Aware Inc.
- Axis Communications Ab
- Ayonix
- Barska Biometrics
- Bayometric
- Behaviosec Inc.
- Beyond Verbal Communication Ltd.
- Bio-Gate Ag
- Bio-Key International Inc.
- Biocatch Ltd.
- Bioconnect Inc.
- Biodit Ltd.
- Bioenable Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
- Bioid Gmbh
- Biolink Solutions
- Biometric Signature-Id
- Biometrica Systems Inc.
- Biometronix Gmbh
- Biorugged
- Brickcom Corp.
- Bruin Biometrics Llc
- Canon Europe Ltd.
- Cashflows Europe Ltd.
- Certify Global Inc.
- Cmitech Co. Ltd.
- Cognitec Systems Gmbh
- Communication Intelligence Corp.
- Credence Id
- Cross Match Technologies
- Crowdemotion Ltd.
- Crucialtec Co. Ltd.
- Cyber-Sign International Pte Ltd.
- Daon Inc.
- Dermalog Identification Systems Gmbh
- Descartes Biometrics
- Diamond Fortress Technologies
- Diaphonics Inc.
- Digitus Biometrics Inc.
- Dynasig Corp.
- Early Warning Services Llc
- Egis Technology Inc.
- Ekey Biometric Systems Gmbh
- Entertech Systems
- Entrust Datacard Corp.
- Entrust Inc.
- Essl Security
- Everfocus Electronics Corp.
- Eyelock Inc.
- Eyesight Technologies Ltd.
- Ezmcom
- Face Tec Ltd.
- Facebanx
- Facefirst Llc
- Facephi
- Fingerprint Cards Ab
- Fingerprint Digital Inc.
- Fortior Solutions
- Fortress Identity
- Fotonation Inc.
- Fst Biometrics Corp.
- Fujitsu
- Fulcrum Biometrics Llc
- Futronic Technology Co. Ltd.
- Gallagher Security Management Systems
- Garmin Ltd.
- Gemalto N.V.
- Gesturetek
- Global Enterprise Technologies Corp.
- Goodix Technology Inc.
- Green Bit Biometric Systems Spa
- Griaule Biometrics
- Herta Security S.L.
- Hid Global
- Hitachi Security Solutions
- Honeywell Commercial Security
- Human Recognition Systems
- Idemia
- Identimetrics Inc.
- Identiv
- Idex Biometrics
- Idlink Systems Pte. Ltd.
- Idtech360
- Ievo Ltd.
- Imageware Systems Inc.
- Impinj Inc.
- Imprivata Inc.
- Infineon Technologies Ag
- Infinity Optics Solutions
- Ingenico Group - Gcs
- Innovatrics S.R.O.
- Integrated Biometrics
- Intelligent Biometric Solutions
- Ipsidy Inc.
- Iris Id Systems Inc.
- Irisguard Inc.
- Iritech Inc.
- Isign Solutions Inc.
- Jenetric Gmbh
- Johnson Controls
- Jumio Corp.
- Kairos Ar Inc.
- Kecrypt Ltd.
- Keylemon S.A.
- Kimaldi Electronics
- Laxton Group
- Lockheed Martin Corp.
- Lumenvox, Llc
- Lumidigm Inc.
- M2Sys Llc
- Magal Security Systems Ltd.
- Mantra Softech India Pvt Ltd.
- Mastercard Inc.
- Matrix Security Solutions
- Matrix Systems Inc.
- Merkatum Corp.
- Miaxis Biometrics Co., Ltd.
- Morix Co. Ltd.
- Morphotrak
- Morphotrust
- Nec Corp. Of America
- Nemesysco Ltd.
- Nethone
- Neurotechnology
- Next Biometrics Group As
- Nok Nok Labs
- Nopassword
- Nuance Communications Inc.
- Nviso Sa
- Nymi Inc.
- Oberthur Technology Group S.A.S
- Olea Sensor Networks
- Omni Identity Inc.
- One Identity Llc
- Onevault
- Onfido
- OSI Systems Inc.
- OSS Nokalva Inc.
- Parascript Llc
- Pinn Technologies Inc.
- Pistolstar Inc.
- Plurilock Security Solutions Inc.
- Precise Biometrics Ab
- Princeton Identity
- PSP Security Co. Ltd.
- Rank One Computing Corp.
- Realeyes Data Services Ltd.
- Redrock Biometrics
- Rsa Security Llc
- Safran Sa
- Sagem Morpho
- Say-Tec
- Scriptel Corp.
- Secugen Corp.
- Secureauth Corp.
- Secured Signing
- Securimetrics Inc.
- Securlinx Corp.
- Sensory Inc.
- Sensum Co.
- Silk Id Systems
- Smart Sensors Inc.
- Smartmatic International Corp.
- Softkinetic System S.A.
- Sonavation Inc.
- Speechpro
- Speed Identity Ab
- Spitch
- SRI International
- Startek Engineering Inc.
- Sterling Identity
- Suprema Inc.
- Synaptics Inc.
- Tascent Inc.
- Techshino Europe Technology Bv
- Tenbio Biometric Solutions
- Threatmark S.R.O.
- Timelabs
- Touchless Biometric Systems Ag
- Typingdna
- Unbotify, An Adjust Company
- Uniphore Software Systems
- Upek Inc.
- Validsoft Uk Ltd.
- Veridicom International Inc.
- Verint Systems Inc.
- Vision-Box
- Visiphor Corp.
- Voicebox Technologies Corp.
- Voiceit Technologies
- Voicepin
- Voicevault Inc.
- Watrix Ai
- WCC Smart Search And Match
- Wondernet Ltd.
- Xtec Inc.
- Zighra Inc.
- ZKS Group
- Zkteco
- Zvetco Biometrics Llc
- Zwipe As
Chapter 10 Appendix A: List of Biometric Patents
Chapter 11 Appendix B: List of Manufacturers
