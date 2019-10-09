Biometrics Extended by Affective Computing: Technologies & Global Markets (2018-2024)

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biometrics Extended by Affective Computing: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report includes:

84 data tables

Brief overview of the biometrics and affective computing technologies in various applications

Analyses of the global market trends with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

Quantitative and qualitative study of biometric technologies by product type, application, end user industry, deployment type, and major geographical region

Insight into government regulations, current trends and technological updates within biometrics that can shape future marketplace

A relevant patent analysis covering biometrics and affective computing technological innovations

Company profiles of leading biometric equipment manufacturers and their product portfolios

Company profiles of major global players Apple Inc., Bayometric, Cmitech Co. Ltd., Denso Wave Inc. and Union Community Co. Ltd.

As the number and level of security breaches and transaction fraud increase, the need for highly secure identification and personal verification technologies is becoming increasingly apparent. This rapidly evolving technology is being widely used in forensics applications, such as criminal identification and prison security, and has the potential to be used in a wide range of civilian application areas as well.



Biometric-based authentication applications include workstation, network and domain access; single sign-on; application log-on; data protection; remote access to resources; transaction security; and Web security. The ability to trust these electronic transactions is essential to the healthy growth of the global economy. Utilized alone or integrated with other technologies such as smart cards, encryption keys and digital signatures, biometrics applications are poised to pervade nearly all aspects of the economy and our daily lives.



Utilizing biometrics for personal authentication is becoming more convenient and considerably more accurate than current methods such as the utilization of passwords or personal identification numbers (PINs). Biometrics links an event to a particular individual; not only is it convenient, accurate and capable of providing an audit trail, but it is becoming socially acceptable and inexpensive.



Biometrics are being incorporated into solutions that provide security, including applications for improving airport security, strengthening national borders, protecting travel documents and visas, and preventing identification (ID) theft. There is increasing interest in biometrics among state and local governments. Many organizations are addressing the important role that biometrics will play in identifying and verifying the identity of individuals and protecting national assets.



There are many needs for biometrics beyond security. Enterprise-wide network security infrastructures, secure electronic banking, investing and other financial transactions, retail sales, law enforcement, and health and social services are already benefiting from biometric technologies. A range of new applications can be found in such diverse environments as amusement parks; banks, credit unions and other financial organizations; enterprise and government networks; passport programs and drivers' licenses; colleges; physical access to facilities, such as nightclubs; and school lunch programs.



Biometrics are already playing a major role in many industries, including medicine, science, robotics, engineering, manufacturing businesses. It is expected that the cost of biometric devices will become so low that the number of devices in use will skyrocket - the same way that the use of wireless broadband has soared over the past decade. Despite technical problems and privacy concerns, the use of biometrics is increasing for enterprise as well as for mass-market applications, albeit at a rather slow rate. In fact, the rate is slower in the enterprise area for critical security identification, although the use of applications, such as voice response systems, seems to be on the rise.



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Introduction

Overview

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Market Summary for Biometric Technologies

Chapter 3 Technology Background

Overview of Biometric Technology

Identity Management Using Biometrics

Basics of Biometric Technologies

Key Elements of Biometric Systems

Comparison and Comparison Errors

Networking

Biometric Software

Biometric Technologies

Fingerprint Scanning/Recognition

Automated Fingerprint Imaging Systems

Types of Fingerprint Technologies

Advantages and Shortcomings of Fingerprinting Technology

Fingerprint Scanning Devices

Fingerprint Reader/Scanner

Types of Fingerprint Readers/Scanners

Other Uses of Fingerprint Scanning

Facial Recognition Biometric Technology

Primary Facial Recognition Technologies

Facial Recognition Devices

Iris Scanning Biometric Technology

Retinal Scanning

Retinal Scanning Devices

Biometric Signatures

Dynamic Signature Verification/Scan

Hand Geometry Scanning

Hand Scanning Devices

Keystroke Dynamics

Vein Pattern Recognition Biometric Technology

Voice Recognition Biometric Technology

Multimodal Biometrics

Emerging Biometric Technologies

Affective Computing

Gait Recognition Biometric Technology

Palm-Print Recognition Biometric Technology

Skin Spectroscopy Biometric Technology

DNA Recognition Biometric Technology

Olfactory Recognition (Odor Analysis) Biometric Technology

Speaker Verification Biometric Technology

Ear Shape Biometric Technology

Facial Thermography Biometric Technology

Body Salinity Biometric Technology

Finger Geometry Biometric Technology

Grip Recognition Biometric Technology

Nail Bed Biometric Technology

Lip Biometric Technology

Sweat Pore Analysis Biometric Technology

Skin Luminance Biometric Technology

Electroencephalograph (EEG) Biometric Technology

Fingernail Pattern Biometric Technology

Skull Resonance Biometric Technology

Other Biometric Products/Services

Biometric Mice

Biometric Sensor

Biometric 2D Barcode Scanners

Smart Card Readers

Future of Biometric Technologies and Devices

Biometrics at a Distance

Biometric Technology in Various Applications

Biometric Applications in Airports

Biometrics in Border and Passport Control

Biometric in Attendance Systems

Biometry in Banking

Biometrics in Automobiles

Biometric Technology in Autonomous Vehicles

Biometrics in Educational Institutions

Biometric Attendance Systems in Schools

Biometrics in the Healthcare Industry

Biometrics in Law Enforcement

Biometrics in Shopping Malls and Restaurants

Biometrics in Sports-related Functions

Biometrics for Elections and Voter Registration

Deployment of Biometrics on Mobile Phones

History and Development of Biometric Technology

History of Fingerprinting

History of Facial Recognition

History of Retinal Scanning

History of Keystroke Dynamics

Government Regulations

Biometric Standards

Biometrics Standards Development

Organizations Involved in Biometrics Standards

Biometrics - Issues and Concerns

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Technology

Overview

Currently Used Biometric Technologies

Emerging Biometric Technologies

Global Market for Biometric Technologies

Regional Markets for Biometric Technologies

North American Market for Biometric Technologies, by Country

European Market for Biometric Technologies by Country/Region

Asia-Pacific Market for Biometric Technologies, by Country/Region

Rest of World Market for Biometric Technologies by Country/Region

Global Market for Fingerprint Recognition Technology

Regional Markets for Fingerprint Recognition Technology

Global Market for AFIS/Live-Scan Technologies

Regional Markets for AFIS/Live-Scan Technologies

Global Market for Facial Recognition Technology

Regional Markets for Facial Recognition Technology

Global Market for Iris Recognition Technology

Regional Markets for Iris Recognition Technology

Global Market for Vein Recognition Technology

Regional Markets for Vein Recognition Technology

Global Market for Voice/Speech Recognition Technology

Regional Markets for Voice/Speech Recognition Technology

Global Market for Hand Geometry Technology

Regional Markets for Hand Geometry Technology

Global Market for Signature Analysis Technology

Regional Markets for Signature Analysis Technology

Global Market for Emerging Biometric Technologies

Regional Markets for Emerging Biometric Technologies

Global Market for Affective Computing Biometric Technology

Regional Markets for Affective Computing Biometric Technology

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by End User

End Use Market Sectors for Biometrics

Biometrics in the Government Sector

Biometrics in the Government Sector

Biometrics in the Military and Border Control Sectors

Biometrics in the Police/Forensic Law Enforcement Sector

Global Market for Biometrics in Government Sectors

Biometrics in the Private Sector

Biometrics in the Airport/Seaport Services Sector

Biometrics in the Retail Sector

Biometrics in the Financial Sector

Biometrics in the Healthcare Sector

Biometrics in the Gaming and Hospitality Sectors

Global Market for Biometrics in the Private Sector

Market for Fingerprint Recognition Technology, by Market Sector

Market for AFIS/Live-Scan Biometric Technology, by End Use Sector

Market for Facial Recognition Technology by Sector

Market for Iris Recognition Technology, by Sector

Market for Vein Recognition Technology, by End Use Sector

Market for Voice/Speech Recognition Technology, by End Use Sector

Market for Hand Geometry Technology by Sector

Market for Signature Analysis Technology, by End Use Sector

Market for Emerging Biometric Technologies, by End Use Sector

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application

Overview of Biometric Applications

Global Market for Biometric Applications

Biometrics Market by Type of Equipment Used

Mobile Biometrics Market

Market for Biometrics by Type of Application

Biometrics in Identification Applications

Global Market for Biometrics in Identification Applications

Regional Markets for Biometrics in Identification Applications

Biometrics in Civil Identification Applications

Global Market for Biometrics in Civil Identification Applications

Biometrics in Criminal Identification Applications

Global Market for Biometrics in Criminal Identification Applications

Biometrics in Consumer Identification Applications

Global Market for Biometrics in Consumer Identification Applications

Biometrics in Access Control Applications

Global Market for Biometrics in Access Control Applications

Regional Markets for Biometrics in Access Control Applications

Biometrics in Logical Access Control Applications

Global Market for Biometrics in Logical Access Control Applications

Biometrics in Physical Access Control Applications

Market for Biometrics in Physical Access Control Applications

Biometrics in Transactional Access Control Applications

Market for Biometrics in Transactional Access Control Applications

Biometrics in Surveillance Applications

Market for Biometrics in Surveillance Applications

Regional Market for Biometrics in Surveillance Applications

Biometrics in Military and Border Control Applications

Global Market for Biometrics in Military and Border Control Applications

Biometrics in Forensic and Law Enforcement Applications

Global Market for Biometrics in Forensic and Law Enforcement Applications

Biometrics in Industrial and Commercial Applications

Global Market for Biometrics in Industrial and Commercial Applications

Chapter 7 Patent Analysis and New Developments

Patent Review

New Developments in Biometric Technology and Applications

Chapter 8 Analysis of Market Opportunities

Overview of Biometric Industry

Analysis of Competition within the Biometric Industry

Driving Forces in the Biometric Industry

Industry Issues to be Resolved

Present Status of Biometric Industry

Competition in the Biometric Industry

Biometric Markets Around the World

Status of Biometric Implementation in the United States and Canada

Biometric Implementation in Europe

Biometric Implementation in the Asia-Pacific Region

Biometric Implementation in the Rest of World Region

Future of Biometric Authentication

Acquisitions and Mergers in Biometric Industry

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

01 Systems W.L.L

360 Biometrics

Acsys Biometrics Corp.

Acuity Systems Inc.

Affectiva

Agnitio Sl

Airborne Biometrics Group, Inc.

American Science And Engineering Inc.

Analogic Corp.

Anviz Global Inc.

Apple Inc.

Aratek Biometrics Technology Co. Ltd.

Ascertia Ltd.

Assa Abloy Ab

Atos Se

Atr Systems Inc.

Audeering Gmbh

Auraya Systems

Aurora Computer Services

Authenex Inc.

Authenware Corp.

Aware Inc.

Axis Communications Ab

Ayonix

Barska Biometrics

Bayometric

Behaviosec Inc.

Beyond Verbal Communication Ltd.

Bio-Gate Ag

Bio-Key International Inc.

Biocatch Ltd.

Bioconnect Inc.

Biodit Ltd.

Bioenable Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Bioid Gmbh

Biolink Solutions

Biometric Signature-Id

Biometrica Systems Inc.

Biometronix Gmbh

Biorugged

Brickcom Corp.

Bruin Biometrics Llc

Canon Europe Ltd.

Cashflows Europe Ltd.

Certify Global Inc.

Cmitech Co. Ltd.

Cognitec Systems Gmbh

Communication Intelligence Corp.

Credence Id

Cross Match Technologies

Crowdemotion Ltd.

Crucialtec Co. Ltd.

Cyber-Sign International Pte Ltd.

Daon Inc.

Dermalog Identification Systems Gmbh

Descartes Biometrics

Diamond Fortress Technologies

Diaphonics Inc.

Digitus Biometrics Inc.

Dynasig Corp.

Early Warning Services Llc

Egis Technology Inc.

Ekey Biometric Systems Gmbh

Entertech Systems

Entrust Datacard Corp.

Entrust Inc.

Essl Security

Everfocus Electronics Corp.

Eyelock Inc.

Eyesight Technologies Ltd.

Ezmcom

Face Tec Ltd.

Facebanx

Facefirst Llc

Facephi

Fingerprint Cards Ab

Fingerprint Digital Inc.

Fortior Solutions

Fortress Identity

Fotonation Inc.

Fst Biometrics Corp.

Fujitsu

Fulcrum Biometrics Llc

Futronic Technology Co. Ltd.

Gallagher Security Management Systems

Garmin Ltd.

Gemalto N.V.

Gesturetek

Global Enterprise Technologies Corp.

Goodix Technology Inc.

Green Bit Biometric Systems Spa

Griaule Biometrics

Herta Security S.L.

Hid Global

Hitachi Security Solutions

Honeywell Commercial Security

Human Recognition Systems

Idemia

Identimetrics Inc.

Identiv

Idex Biometrics

Idlink Systems Pte. Ltd.

Idtech360

Ievo Ltd.

Imageware Systems Inc.

Impinj Inc.

Imprivata Inc.

Infineon Technologies Ag

Infinity Optics Solutions

Ingenico Group - Gcs

Innovatrics S.R.O.

Integrated Biometrics

Intelligent Biometric Solutions

Ipsidy Inc.

Iris Id Systems Inc.

Irisguard Inc.

Iritech Inc.

Isign Solutions Inc.

Jenetric Gmbh

Johnson Controls

Jumio Corp.

Kairos Ar Inc.

Kecrypt Ltd.

Keylemon S.A.

Kimaldi Electronics

Laxton Group

Lockheed Martin Corp.

Lumenvox, Llc

Lumidigm Inc.

M2Sys Llc

Magal Security Systems Ltd.

Mantra Softech India Pvt Ltd.

Mastercard Inc.

Matrix Security Solutions

Matrix Systems Inc.

Merkatum Corp.

Miaxis Biometrics Co., Ltd.

Morix Co. Ltd.

Morphotrak

Morphotrust

Nec Corp. Of America

Nemesysco Ltd.

Nethone

Neurotechnology

Next Biometrics Group As

Nok Nok Labs

Nopassword

Nuance Communications Inc.

Nviso Sa

Nymi Inc.

Oberthur Technology Group S.A.S

Olea Sensor Networks

Omni Identity Inc.

One Identity Llc

Onevault

Onfido

OSI Systems Inc.

OSS Nokalva Inc.

Parascript Llc

Pinn Technologies Inc.

Pistolstar Inc.

Plurilock Security Solutions Inc.

Precise Biometrics Ab

Princeton Identity

PSP Security Co. Ltd.

Rank One Computing Corp.

Realeyes Data Services Ltd.

Redrock Biometrics

Rsa Security Llc

Safran Sa

Sagem Morpho

Say-Tec

Scriptel Corp.

Secugen Corp.

Secureauth Corp.

Secured Signing

Securimetrics Inc.

Securlinx Corp.

Sensory Inc.

Sensum Co.

Silk Id Systems

Smart Sensors Inc.

Smartmatic International Corp.

Softkinetic System S.A.

Sonavation Inc.

Speechpro

Speed Identity Ab

Spitch

SRI International

Startek Engineering Inc.

Sterling Identity

Suprema Inc.

Synaptics Inc.

Tascent Inc.

Techshino Europe Technology Bv

Tenbio Biometric Solutions

Threatmark S.R.O.

Timelabs

Touchless Biometric Systems Ag

Typingdna

Unbotify, An Adjust Company

Uniphore Software Systems

Upek Inc.

Validsoft Uk Ltd.

Veridicom International Inc.

Verint Systems Inc.

Vision-Box

Visiphor Corp.

Voicebox Technologies Corp.

Voiceit Technologies

Voicepin

Voicevault Inc.

Watrix Ai

WCC Smart Search And Match

Wondernet Ltd.

Xtec Inc.

Zighra Inc.

ZKS Group

Zkteco

Zvetco Biometrics Llc

Zwipe As

Chapter 10 Appendix A: List of Biometric Patents



Chapter 11 Appendix B: List of Manufacturers



