Bringing More “Spirit” to Austin: America’s Fastest Growing Airline Adds Three New Destinations

/EIN News/ -- MIRAMAR, Fla., Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) is bringing “More Go” to Austin with three new destinations and even more flights to America’s top leisure destinations! Beginning February 26, 2020, America’s fastest growing airline will offer nonstop service from Austin to Cancun, Mexico and will add additional flights to Orlando. Spirit will also start nonstop service to Nashville and Newark on March 26, 2020.



“Savvy Austin flyers have spoken, and they want more Spirit!” said John Kirby, Spirit Airlines’ Vice President of Network Planning. “We are thrilled to be announcing three exciting new destinations and more flights to Texas’ capital city and Central Texas!”

Austin, TX (AUS) to/from: Starts: Frequency: Cancun, MX (CUN) February 26, 2020 Mon, Wed, Fri, Sat Orlando, FL (MCO) Flights increase February 26, 2020 11 flights/week Nashville, TN (BNA) March 26, 2020 Daily Newark, NJ (EWR) March 26, 2020 Daily Baltimore, MD (BWI) Existing Service Daily Chicago, IL (ORD) Existing Service Daily Denver, CO (DEN) Existing Service Daily Detroit, MI (DTW) Existing Service Daily Fort Lauderdale, FL (FLL) Existing Service Daily Las Vegas, NV (LAS) Existing Service Daily New Orleans, LA (MSY) Existing Service Daily Los Angeles, CA (LAX) Existing Service Daily Atlanta, GA (ATL) Existing Service Daily

This new service is part of Spirit’s continued commitment to deliver the best value in the sky and invest in the Guest experience. This week, Spirit will also begin service in Nashville, Tennessee, with nonstop flights to Fort Lauderdale, Baltimore, New Orleans, Las Vegas, Orlando and Tampa.

About Spirit Airlines:

Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) is committed to delivering the best value in the sky. We are the leader in providing customizable travel options starting with an unbundled fare. This allows every Guest to pay only for the options they choose — like bags, seat assignments and refreshments — something we call À La Smarte. We make it possible for our Guests to venture further and discover more than ever before. Our Fit Fleet® is one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient in the U.S. We operate more than 600 daily flights to 76 destinations in the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean, and are dedicated to giving back and improving the communities we serve. Come save with us at spirit.com. At Spirit Airlines, we go. We go for you.

