TELUS puts students’ digital well-being first with new workshop

The TELUS Wise happiness workshop gives young Canadians information and resources to help them build a healthy relationship with technology in our all-connected world

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In support of World Mental Health Day, on October 10, TELUS is encouraging young Canadians to build and maintain a healthy relationship with technology with its latest TELUS Wise happiness workshop. Offered free-of-charge, the workshop equips teens in grades 9 through 12 with the necessary skills and best practices for ensuring mental resilience and well-being in our digital world. Additional tips offered in the workshop include taking occasional digital breaks, being aware of and limiting social comparisons that can get in the way of our happiness and practicing the Joy of Missing Out (JOMO) as opposed to the Fear of Missing Out (FOMO).



The happiness workshop, developed with input from expert psychologists, Joe Flanders, founder and director of MindSpace and assistant professor in the McGill University Psychology Department, and Laurie Santos, Professor of Psychology at Yale University, is available in English and French, and tackles relevant online issues facing youth such as excessive digital use and comparison to others. The happiness workshop is available online and face to face, hosted in-person by a TELUS Wise Ambassador. The online workshop can be completed individually, or as a group, such as in a classroom setting.

“The recent launch of the TELUS Wise happiness workshop is a testament to TELUS’ ongoing commitment to empower Canadians of all ages to be safe and responsible online,” says Nimmi Kanji, Director, TELUS Wise. “The topic of online safety is an important conversation to have with youth on a regular basis, and this includes digital well-being. It’s critical to engage them in these discussions and support them in being more mindful of their relationship with technology and the impact it can have on their happiness.”

“There is growing concern that children are increasingly living virtual lives through online technologies, which could potentially limit their learning and development in the real world,” said Joe Flanders, Assistant Professor (Professional), McGill University. “I’m thrilled to be a part of the TELUS Wise initiative, which I’m convinced will help children use technology judiciously, allowing them to enjoy the incredible benefits, without compromising their safety or connection to the present moment.”

As an industry-leading, digital literacy education program, TELUS Wise also offers a variety of additional workshops and resources, to further help Canadians of all ages have a positive experience as digital citizens. Wise workshops and resources cover topics including protecting your online security, privacy and reputation, rising above cyberbullying, and using technology responsibly. To learn more about the TELUS Wise program, workshops and resources, visit telus.com/wise.

TELUS Wise is one of the many ways the company is leveraging the power of technology to ensure every Canadian is connected safely, reliably and responsibly while also reaching their full potential. Alongside TELUS’ Connecting for Good programs, and many other initiatives across the country, TELUS is helping to bridge the digital divide and ensure that all Canadians, regardless of their location or circumstance, have access to the technology and resources they need to navigate our digital world with confidence. To learn more about how TELUS helps us stay All Connected for Good visit telus.com/community.

