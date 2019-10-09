Axelon Services Corporation Named a 2019 Workforce Logiq Proven Performer for Fourth Year in a Row

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axelon Services Corporation , a national leader in full-service staffing contingent workforce management, proudly announces that they have been named a 2019 Workforce Logiq—formerly ZeroChaos—Proven Performer. Including Axelon’s designations as a Proven Performer by ZeroChaos, this is the fourth consecutive year that Axelon has received this honor.



“We at Axelon are beyond proud to have been named a Proven Performer by Workforce Logiq. It is extremely rewarding to prove ourselves year after year as a trusted, top-notch supplier for Workforce Logiq, one of the preeminent global workforce management companies,” said Cynthiah Lah, COO of Axelon.

The Proven Performer award selects and recognizes those suppliers that consistently deliver top-quality talent at the fastest speeds. Judging based on hard data and real results, Workforce Logiq names as Proven Performer only the most accurate, transparent and quick-to-deliver staffing suppliers. Axelon has—for four years running—met and exceeded these criteria.

With top-grade sourcing and recruiting technology, and a culture of commitment that services all client requisitions, Axelon stands out as an industry leader and undeniable high performer.

“We’re excited to celebrate our supplier partners and recognize their role in helping us create successful workforce management programs that equip our customers to grow,” said Karen Maarouf, vice president of supplier relations at Workforce Logiq.

Proven Performers receive expansion opportunities into Workforce Logiq customer programs, dedicated support from the Workforce Logiq Supplier Engagement Team and much more, making this award a coveted seal of recognition.

Axelon’s history of submitting the right candidates at breathtaking speed has given it a strong track record of awards won and honors received. Having spent over three decades supplying staffing solutions to the Fortune 100, 500 and 1000, Axelon has fine-tuned its recruitment processes to be as dynamic and high-yield as possible. With its best-in-class recruiting technology to power those processes, Axelon proudly leads the staffing industry into a bold new age.

Chief Marketing Officer: Yana Nigen, yana@jobdiva.com , 212-384-0194

