THINGS REMEMBERED UNVEILS BRAND TRANSFORMATION

/EIN News/ -- CLEVELAND, Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Things Remembered, the leading omni-channel retailer of personalized products and gifts, debuted a comprehensive brand transformation this week, encouraging customers to make all of life’s moments more personal and in the process build stronger connections with who they love.

Things Remembered’s new vision promotes its core foundation that “Everything’s Personal,” and with more thought and more care, even life’s smaller moments will leave lasting impressions. The transformation encompasses all aspects of the brand, including the in-store experience and digital presence with a full website redesign, launch video, direct mail pieces and additional advertising.

“This transformation is an important step forward for the brand and has been a primary focus since Enesco, LLC acquired Things Remembered early in the year,” said Nelson Tejada, President and Chief Executive Officer of Things Remembered. “‘Everything’s Personal’ is more than a tagline, it’s a way of thinking. Every life moment, big and small, deserves celebrating.”

The brand’s new creative direction presents lifestyle imagery with a cinematic styling to highlight the emotional resonance of each life moment. At the same time, the language is warm and inviting as it asks for everyone to put more of themselves into communicating their love for one another.

Things Remembered tapped St. Petersburg, Florida-based independent creative firm Zeh Arndt Creative with developing the new brand direction.

“We’re honored to be invited into our customers’ lives, and we don’t take it lightly. We’re always looking to assist in making moments more personal and memorable,” added Tejada.

The brand’s transformation is part of a larger series of initiatives aimed at refreshing the Things Remembered experience. The brand completed the rollout of interactive iPad stations to all of its 174 stores earlier in the year. The stations allow customers to personalize and preview one-of-a-kind products in a matter of clicks. Additionally, the brand introduced Personalization Bars to 50 stores, which provide customers with an open creative space and a behind-the-scenes view of the production of their personalized items.

The company is testing new personalization offerings while also beginning work on an entirely new brick-and-mortar prototype that is expected to debut in the spring of 2020.

Since its founding in Cleveland, Ohio in 1967, Things Remembered has evolved from a gift-counter chain offering basic engraved and monogrammed items to a complete gifting and personalization destination with men’s and women’s jewelry, drinkware, home décor, business gifts and awards, and wedding essentials.

About Things Remembered

Things Remembered is the leading omni-channel retailer of personalized gifts and specializes in making everything personal with more care, thought and love. For more than 50 years, the brand has been an expert in adding the personal touch through heartfelt or humorous messages, unique monograms and more. Things Remembered helps customers shop when, where and how they want through its site ThingsRemembered.com, local stores, by phone at 1.866.902.4438 and with business-to-business representatives. Its exclusive merchandise, quality assortments, unmatched in-store experience and dedicated employees set Things Remembered apart. For personalization and gift-giving inspiration, follow Things Remembered on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. Things Remembered is a brand of Enesco, LLC, a global leader in the giftware, home décor and accessories industries. Serving more than 44,000 customers worldwide, Enesco distributes products to a wide variety of specialty card and gift retailers, home décor boutiques, as well as mass-market chains, and online retailers.

Sean Rosenberg Things Remembered 440-473-2000, x5371 SRosenberg@ThingsRemembered.com



