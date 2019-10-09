Hitachi Vantara Expands Lumada Portfolio To Accelerate Data Innovation Through DataOps

/EIN News/ -- New Lumada Data Services and Lumada Data Lake Enable Data-Driven Innovation for Customers in Any Industry

New Lumada Edge Intelligence Simplifies Edge-to-Cloud Data Management for Commercial and Industrial Operations

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today at NEXT 2019 , Hitachi Vantara , a wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), announced the expansion of the Lumada platform services and solutions portfolio to help customers across industries break down data silos and drive more innovation through DataOps . Hitachi is now extending Lumada’s capabilities beyond the internet of things (IoT) for enterprise and industrial customers to address the data challenges common to customers in any industry and for any use case.

Organizations today see the potential for analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and new digital business models to transform their operations, but their existing data management tools and processes aren’t keeping up with the pace and complexity of modern digital business. New Lumada solutions address this need by enabling intelligent data operations, or DataOps, a collaborative data management practice that employs policy-based, automated approaches to help enterprises improve efficiency and drive innovation by getting the right data to the right place at the right time.

New and updated Lumada offerings include:

Lumada Data Services, a set of software services that help customers manage increasingly complex data ecosystems with an intelligent data foundation. Interoperating with Hitachi’s proven technologies for object storage, data integration and analytics – underpinning Hitachi Content Platform (HCP), Pentaho and Lumada – customers can now cost-effectively govern and manage all their data assets, including structured and unstructured, across data center, cloud and edge locations. Policy-based automation tools orchestrate enterprise data flows to deliver on cost savings, compliance and business growth demands.

Lumada Data Lake, an innovative, “smart” data lake offering that is self-optimizing – and which intelligently places data sets in an optimal location – continuously curates to avoid data swamps and is readily accessible to analytics anywhere.

Lumada Edge Intelligence, a new set of software and validated edge hardware devices that enable organizations to manage data and analytics at the network edge for digital use cases such as IoT, connected products, immersive customer experiences, remote and disconnected sites, and branch offices.

“Organizations today are implementing digital strategies to improve their operations and customer interactions. As they do, they’re realizing that traditional approaches to managing data aren’t working for them,” said Brad Surak, chief product and strategy officer at Hitachi Vantara. “They need more automated, policy-based approaches that enable an adaptable and governed data fabric supply chain across their enterprise. With this announcement Hitachi is expanding Lumada to address the modern requirements of collaborative data management for the AI era.”

“Firms that invest in big data fabric architecture will democratize data to support new business insights, customer analytics, personalization, and real-time and predictive analytics,” wrote Noel Yuhanna, principal analyst, enterprise architecture, in the May 2019 Forrester report, Big Data Fabric 2.0 Drives Data Democratization1. “They will be able to respond more quickly to business needs and competitive threats.”

Lumada Data Services Enable Data-Driven Innovation

Lumada Data Services can accelerate data-driven innovation by enabling customers to orchestrate the ingestion, storage, discovery, preparation and delivery of governed data based on business policies for analytics, governance and operational cost savings.

Accessible via a common cloud console, Lumada Data Services work together through shared metadata supported by intelligent orchestration and policy engines. Data Services can be deployed in the cloud, in the data center or at the edge, providing an agile data fabric and self-service data access for an enterprise DataOps practice.

To accelerate time to value, Hitachi is delivering Lumada Data Services through existing and new products addressing some of the most pressing data management requirements facing enterprises today:

Pentaho 9.0 features new data flow services for data pipeline sharing, management and monitoring. Pentaho can reduce data pipeline friction and provide advanced data discovery, access and integration from edge to cloud. For more information on what’s new in Pentaho, read the blog post, “Pentaho 9.0: Faster Data Delivery with Less Pipeline Friction.”

features new data flow services for data pipeline sharing, management and monitoring. Pentaho can reduce data pipeline friction and provide advanced data discovery, access and integration from edge to cloud. For more information on what’s new in Pentaho, read the blog post, Lumada Data Lake , with a new data catalog and data curation services, combined with modern object store technologies, is a modern hybrid cloud data lake solution for use cases ranging from customer 360 data aggregation and analytics to electronic communications governance and IoT data hubs.

, with a new data catalog and data curation services, combined with modern object store technologies, is a modern hybrid cloud data lake solution for use cases ranging from customer 360 data aggregation and analytics to electronic communications governance and IoT data hubs. Lumada Data Optimizer builds on new data placement services, providing a policy-based solution that can reduce costs and improve Hadoop resource utilization with an intelligent data tiering solution that integrates tightly with Hadoop Distributed File Systems (HDFS) to provide seamless access to tiered data.

For additional information on Lumada Data Services, Lumada Data Lake and Lumada Data Optimizer, refer to the blog post, “Lumada Data Services Lays the Foundation for an Intelligent DataOps Practice.”

Lumada Data Lake Provides Curated, Cost-Effective, Automated Data Management

Lumada Data Lake is the next-generation, self-optimizing data lake, offering affordable multicloud storage, powerful data operations and simple end-user management. Unlike single cloud-based data lakes that are expensive at scale and create vendor cloud lock-in, Lumada Data Lake is a cost-efficient offer at petabyte scale that creates a logical, self-curating data lake from edge to multicloud. Based on the latest object store technology and S3 compliance, Lumada Data Lake is accessible from analytic engines hosted anywhere.

Lumada Edge Intelligence Simplifies Edge Data Management

Lumada Edge Intelligence is a set of containerized software services that help organizations deal with the challenges of integrating, managing and governing data from sensors, assets and systems into business operations. Lumada Edge Intelligence is certified to run on a variety of qualified Hitachi and partner hardware connecting to operational assets, equipment and systems, enabling DataOps and real-time insights at the edge.

For more information, read the blog post, “Lumada Edge Intelligence Brings DataOps to the Edge.”

“Our GSI, ISV and hyperscale partners are faced with the challenge of helping customers navigate their toughest data challenges – from storage to management and analysis,” said Laura McCluer, vice president, global technology alliances at Hitachi Vantara. “Lumada Data Services and Lumada Edge Intelligence help our partners build sophisticated DataOps capabilities spanning increasingly intricate data ecosystems that make full use of this high-value resource.”

Evolution of Lumada

In 2017, Hitachi unveiled Lumada commercially worldwide to address the opportunities for innovation made possible by IoT data and technologies. Since then, momentum for Lumada has accelerated, with Hitachi driving nearly $10 billion in revenue from Lumada-based2 offerings and having been twice named a visionary by Gartner for IIoT platforms3. Hitachi has continued to evolve Lumada to be a data management and applications platform for all types of data in all industries.

Customer Quote:

“We’ve been leveraging several technologies from Hitachi Vantara to make sense of our complicated data landscape,” said Colin Chatelier, manager of Storage & Compute, Rabobank. “With Lumada Data Services, we’re excited to pool this information into a single platform that allows us to deliver the right data to the right place at the right time, maximizing the return on investment for our data-driven business.”

Availability

Lumada Data Optimizer for Hadoop will be available worldwide in November 2019.

Lumada Edge Intelligence will be available worldwide in January 2020.

Pentaho 9.0 will be available in February 2020.

Lumada Data Lake will be available in March 2020.

Additional Resources

Connect with Hitachi Vantara

About Hitachi Vantara

Hitachi Vantara, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd., helps data-driven leaders find and use the value in their data to innovate intelligently and reach outcomes that matter for business and society – what we call a double bottom line. Only Hitachi Vantara combines over 100 years of experience in operational technology (OT) and more than 60 years in IT to unlock the power of data from your business, your people and your machines. We help enterprises store, enrich, activate and monetize their data to improve their customers’ experiences, develop new revenue streams and lower their business costs. Over 80% of the Fortune 100 trust Hitachi Vantara for data solutions. Visit us at www.hitachivantara.com .

About Hitachi, Ltd.

Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is focusing on Social Innovation Business combining its operational technology, information technology and products. The company’s consolidated revenues for fiscal 2018 (ended March 31, 2019) totaled 9,480.6 billion yen ($85.4 billion), and the company has approximately 296,000 employees worldwide. Hitachi delivers digital solutions utilizing Lumada in five sectors including Mobility, Smart Life, Industry, Energy and IT, to increase our customer’s social, environmental and economic value. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company's website at https://www.hitachi.com .

HITACHI is a trademark or registered trademark of Hitachi, Ltd. All other trademarks, service marks, and company names are properties of their respective owners.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Steve MacDonnell

Hitachi Vantara

steve.macdonnell@hitachivantara.com

+1 (408) 327-3670

Holly Langbein

Weber Shandwick for Hitachi Vantara

hlangbein@webershandwick.com

+1 (415) 262-5753



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.