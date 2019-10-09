Hitachi Vantara Outlines Innovation Vision Through DataOps: Data Management for the AI Era

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This week at NEXT 2019 , Hitachi Vantara , a wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), will outline its innovation vision for the emerging practice of DataOps and what it means for customers and partners as they prepare for the world of edge-to-core-to-multicloud.



DataOps is enterprise data management for the artificial intelligence (AI) era, seamlessly connecting data consumers with data creators to rapidly find and use all the value in an organization’s data. DataOps is not a product, service or solution. Rather, it’s a methodology, and a technological and cultural change, to improve an organization’s use of data through better data quality, shorter cycle time and superior data management. Because organizations are not analyzing most of the data they have due to legacy methods, Hitachi Vantara believes DataOps will have significant impact on the future of IT by unlocking vast amounts of previously unused data.

Today Hitachi Vantara announced major updates to its portfolio of products, solutions and services. The portfolio delivers a broad and compelling foundation for DataOps initiatives at organizations of any size and in any industry.

Hitachi Virtual Storage Platform (VSP) 5000 series and Hitachi Ops Center software form the company’s powerful next-generation storage and infrastructure foundation with a new scale-out, scale-up architecture for any workload at any scale. These technologies can accelerate data center workloads and deliver future-proof IT with a new, innovative architecture that is the ideal foundation for modernizing data center, cloud and DataOps environments. The platform also features the world’s fastest NVMe flash array1. (Read the press release, “Hitachi Vantara Redefines Enterprise Storage With AI-Driven Data Center Operations Solutions: Hitachi Virtual Storage Platform 5000 Series and New Hitachi Ops Center Software.” )

Hitachi Vantara expanded and enhanced its capabilities for cloud services in the first major announcement of the company’s newly formed cloud services portfolio. The portfolio includes cloud migration services, application modernization services, operations managed services, consulting services and Hitachi Enterprise Cloud (HEC). The portfolio leverages critical capabilities and industry-leading expertise from the company’s acquisition of REAN Cloud in 2018 . (Read the press release, “Hitachi Vantara Accelerates Customers’ Journey to Hybrid Cloud and Multicloud With End-to-End Services.” )

Hitachi Vantara announced the expansion of the Lumada platform services and solutions portfolio to help customers across industries break down data silos and drive more innovation through DataOps. Hitachi is now extending Lumada’s capabilities beyond the internet of things (IoT) for enterprise and industrial customers to address the data challenges common to customers in any industry and for any use case. (Read the press release, “Hitachi Vantara Expands Lumada Portfolio to Accelerate Data Innovation Through DataOps.” )

1Based on internal testing using industry-standard benchmarks against published claims of competitive products.

Hitachi Vantara, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd., helps data-driven leaders find and use the value in their data to innovate intelligently and reach outcomes that matter for business and society – what we call a double bottom line. Only Hitachi Vantara combines over 100 years of experience in operational technology (OT) and more than 60 years in IT to unlock the power of data from your business, your people and your machines. We help enterprises store, enrich, activate and monetize their data to improve their customers’ experiences, develop new revenue streams and lower their business costs. Over 80% of the Fortune 100 trust Hitachi Vantara for data solutions. Visit us at www.hitachivantara.com .

About Hitachi, Ltd.

Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is focusing on Social Innovation Business combining its operational technology, information technology and products. The company’s consolidated revenues for fiscal 2018 (ended March 31, 2019) totaled 9,480.6 billion yen ($85.4 billion), and the company has approximately 296,000 employees worldwide. Hitachi delivers digital solutions utilizing Lumada in five sectors including Mobility, Smart Life, Industry, Energy and IT, to increase our customer’s social, environmental and economic value. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company's website at https://www.hitachi.com .

