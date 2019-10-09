Pardee Homes Wins Three 2019 Socal Awards for New 55+ Lifestyle Community in the Inland Empire

Altis recognized for best community of the year, amenity feature and architectural design

/EIN News/ -- BEAUMONT, Calif., Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pardee Homes Inland Empire is proud to announce that Altis has been named Active Adult Community of the Year at the 2019 SoCal Awards. The 55+ master-planned community in Beaumont also took home Best Community Amenity Feature and Best Architectural Design (for detached homes) honors at the annual event presented by the Greater Sales & Marketing Council and BIA of Southern California.



“With this generation of 55+ adults having redefined what it means to have an active, sophisticated lifestyle, Altis had to raise the bar in terms of community convenience, connection and opportunity,” said Mike Taylor, division president of Pardee Homes Inland Empire. “These SoCal Awards are a very special recognition of our efforts to create a thoughtfully designed place that goes above and beyond to deliver both the personalized comfort of home and the strong communal ties of a dynamic lifestyle community.”

Named the Best Community Amenity Feature, The VuePoint at Altis serves as the community’s hub of social activity. Displaying a new century modern design, the 16,000-square-foot residents’ club has a full-time lifestyle director. Exterior amenities include a 4,300-square-foot resort-style pool with a beach entry, solar-integrated shade structure and water features; a gathering and lounge area with a kitchen, BBQ bars, and islands with seating and sinks; a fire pit terrace; a 1,200-square-foot Butterfly Shade Structure with an integrated sound system; a 12,000-square-foot event lawn looking toward the San Gorgonio Mountain Range; five pickleball courts; and an elevated spa terrace overlooking the pool. Interior amenities include a great room, state-of-the-art Fitness Center, Movement Studio for group or instructor-led fitness activities, and flexible art and activity rooms with views of the mountains.

Altis’ Avid Collection (Plan 1) won for Best Architectural Design of a Detached Home under 2,000 square feet. Altis homes have a recognizable traditional architecture, but with a twist — a newer, cleaner design. That modern interpretation constitutes a bold step forward in a region of very historically based architecture.

Located between Palm Springs and Los Angeles, Altis will ultimately comprise 704 homes across four distinct collections — Vita, Avid, Mira and Elan — offering fresh designs, energy-efficient features and open, personalized floor plans. Ranging from 1,473 to 3,094 square feet, the single-story homes come with two to three bedrooms, two to three and a half baths and two-bay garages. Additionally, the comprehensive LivingSmart® program at Altis seamlessly blends the design, development, construction and operation of these high-performing homes to provide healthier, more comfortable living environments with lower operating costs. The award-winning team behind the lifestyle community includes interior designers VER Designs, AI Design, and Luna Pearl Studio, and architects/designers SHJ Studio, Anderson Baron, and Bassenian Lagoni.

Held at The Grove of Anaheim on September 28, the SoCal Awards honored building industry leaders in product design, model complex landscaping, interior merchandising and sales office design as well as many other sales and marketing categories. Altis and the other winners at “the oldest and largest sales and marketing awards in the nation” were chosen out of more than 500 entries.

Pardee Homes Inland Empire designs and builds new homes and communities for first-time through luxury homebuyers. Established in 1921, Pardee Homes Inland Empire is accomplished in the planning and development of master-planned communities, green homebuilding measures, environmentally sensitive development practices, and customer-focused processes for new home purchases, and is also widely known for its steadfast civic outreach. Pardee Homes Inland Empire was named winner in the mid-size company category by the Top Workplaces program by The Inland News Group in 2018 and recognized as 2017 Builder of the Year by the Building Industry Association of Southern California – Riverside County Chapter. Pardee Homes Inland Empire earned three 2019 SoCal Awards by the Greater Sales & Marketing Council and BIA of Southern California, a 2019 Nationals℠ Gold award and a 2019 Nationals℠ Silver award by the NAHB National Sales and Marketing Council, as well as two 2019 Gold Nugget Grand Awards at the Pacific Coast Builders Conference. The company also earned a second place Eliant Homebuyers’ Choice Award 2019. Pardee Homes is a member of TRI Pointe Group® (NYSE: TPH), a family of premium regional homebuilders. For more information about Pardee Homes Inland Empire, please visit www.PardeeHomes.com/Region/Inland-Empire .

