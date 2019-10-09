LPL Financial and The Financial Services Network Welcome Financial Advisor Nic Delyon

/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC , a leading retail investment advisory firm and independent broker-dealer, today announced financial advisor Nic Delyon has joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer and corporate registered investment advisor (RIA) platforms. The Rocklin, Calif.-based advisor has aligned with The Financial Services Network, an existing LPL large enterprise, and reported having served approximately $115 million in brokerage, advisory and retirement plan assets*. He joins from Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network.



Delyon Wealth Management was founded in 1989 when Nic’s father, Gene Delyon, moved his family from Texas to northern California. Nic remembers the early years, stuffing envelopes and knocking on doors to help his father grow the independent business. Nic entered the financial services industry in 2007, joined Gene’s practice in 2011, and he bought the business from his father five years ago. “I grew up in this industry and learned a lot working with my father. I recognized early on that the work we do directly impacts clients’ lives by helping them save and work toward their financial goals,” said Nic, who is assisted by office manager Anne Pastrana.

Seeking new ways to grow his practice and prepare for the future, Nic Delyon turned to LPL Financial and The Financial Services Network. “I’m hoping to acquire other practices within the next year or so, and I was impressed with LPL’s solutions that could make the process easier and more cost effective. I’m also excited that I now have a five-year succession plan in place with The Financial Services Network so that if something happens to me, my clients and family will be taken care of,” he said.

LPL’s integrated technology was another key reason for Delyon’s move. “The technology platform is a real asset to my business. The ability to use third party software that works in sync with everything else with ClientWorks Connected is a huge bonus.”

Christopher Mercado, managing partner and chief investment strategist with The Financial Services Network, said, “We are honored that Nic has chosen to partner with The Network. We are all looking forward to working with him to accomplish his business goals through a customized service engagement that includes portfolio consulting and leveraging our contingency and succession capabilities.”

Rich Steinmeier, LPL Financial managing director and divisional president, Business Development, said, “We welcome Nic to LPL. We recognize advisors are seeking greater efficiency and more opportunities to scale their business, and we make investments in technology, resources and capabilities that we believe can bring the most value to our advisors. We look forward to a long-term partnership with Delyon Wealth Management and The Financial Services Network.”

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial ( https://www.lpl.com ) is a leader in the retail financial advice market and the nation’s largest independent broker-dealer**. We serve independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow thriving practices. LPL enables them to provide objective guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Securities and Advisory services offered through LPL Financial, a registered investment advisor. Member FINRA / SIPC.

Delyon Wealth Management, The Financial Services Network and LPL Financial are separate entities.

*Based on prior business and represents assets that would have been custodied at LPL Financial, rather than third-party custodians. Reported assets and client numbers have not been independently and fully verified by LPL Financial.

**Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine June 1996-2019

