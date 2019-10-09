Niagara Bottling Recognizes GlobalTranz for Outstanding Service

GlobalTranz honored by leading bottled water supplier for exceptional performance

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GlobalTranz Enterprises, Inc. , a leading technology and third-party logistics solutions company providing award-winning Transportation Management System (TMS) products to shippers, logistics service providers and carriers announced today it received a carrier excellence award from Niagara Bottling at the company’s Annual Carrier Conference. Niagara Bottling is a leading bottled water supplier in the United States, shipping more than 900,000 loads of water during 2019 alone.



GlobalTranz was honored with the coveted award given its consistent, unparalleled commitment to providing strategic transportation and logistics solutions, exceptional service, and for acting as an extension of the Niagara team. GlobalTranz will move 70,000 truckloads totaling more than 110 million cases of bottled water for Niagara in 2019, and currently has a 99 percent load tender acceptance.

“Receiving this award from Niagara is a great honor, and a testament to our collaborative partnership,” said Renee Krug, CEO of GlobalTranz. “We share Niagara’s dedication to operational excellence, innovation, and ‘relentless quest for perfection’ and look forward to continuing mutual growth.”

“Every year Niagara Bottling presents the ‘Eager Beaver’ award to one partner that exceeds our established performance metrics, embraces innovation, and exemplifies what it means to be an extension of Niagara’s supply chain,” said Paul Estrada, Niagara’s Director of Procurement. “GlobalTranz has done that and more. We are proud to call them our partner.”

Ranked the 8th largest freight brokerage in the US by Transport Topics and voted an Inbound Logistics Top 10 3PL provider for 2019, GlobalTranz is driving strong growth with 25,000+ customers through technology innovation, a network of 34,000+ carriers, transformative M&A, creative products and superior customer service delivered by the some of the best people in the industry.

For more information on GlobalTranz, visit globaltranz.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @globaltranz.

About GlobalTranz

GlobalTranz is a technology company providing award-winning cloud-based multi-modal Transportation Management System (TMS) products to shippers, carriers, 3PLs and brokers. GlobalTranz is leading the logistics software and services market in innovative technology that optimizes the efficiency of freight movement and matches shipper demand and carrier capacity in real-time. Leveraging its extensive independent agent network, GlobalTranz has emerged as a fast-growing market leader with a customer base of over 1 million product users and 25,000 shippers. In 2019, Transport Topics named GlobalTranz #8 on their list of Top 10 largest freight brokerage firms in the U.S.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Nick Fryer

Director of Public Relations & Content Marketing

224-515-7383

nicholas.fryer@globaltranz.com





