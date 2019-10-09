Voleo Partners with Convergence for Advanced Platform Development

Vancouver-based Fintech Company Onboards Development Agency Convergence to Drive Platform Evolution

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voleo Trading Systems Inc. (TRAD: TSX-V) (“Voleo”, the “Company”), a Vancouver-based Fintech company offering a unique, self-directed social investing platform, has announced a partnership with Convergence Concepts Inc. (“Convergence”), a cutting-edge software development, design and consulting agency specializing in enterprise-class custom platforms.



The partnership will leverage Convergence’s expertise in user-experience and AI development to advance the platform features and user experience of Voleo’s iOS, Android, and web applications. The collaboration marks an inflection point in Voleo’s evolution as a business, allowing the company to shift its focus towards growth, scalability and user success.

Mark Morabito, Executive Chairman of Voleo, comments, “This partnership is of significant importance to the future growth of Voleo. With Convergence focused on the robustness of the platform, Voleo is driving forward with a clear focus on commercialization.”

A key outcome of the platform evolution is a unified codebase across all three platforms. This allows streamlined, efficient rollouts of new features and agile testing of marketing and user journeys as the business looks to scale its B2C customer base. The new react-based platforms will also support more nimble, robust integrations with future B2B partners, including credit unions and financial institutions worldwide.

“Convergence is thrilled to become Voleo's partner for product engineering and design, and it is a privilege to work with such a professional and experienced management team,” said Matthew Housser, CEO of Convergence. “We believe that the Voleo platform has huge potential in both the B2C and B2B fintech spaces, and we're excited to help evolve and scale Voleo's core platform and unique user experiences.”

Thomas Beattie, CEO of Voleo, adds, “This partnership will allow Voleo to focus on its core – growth and scalability in both the B2C and B2B partnerships. We are hearing the feedback from our customers, and we are delivering. Later this year there will be more features and developments introduced into the platform, a direct result of customer interaction.”

About Voleo Trading Systems Inc.

Voleo is a mobile fintech company that is transforming the retail investing space through its powerful, collaborative investing platform. Voleo's equity trading platform operates on native iOS and Android devices, as well as a companion web application. Voleo has increased retail investor participation in the stock market by breaking down barriers to entry, facilitating trust and improving financial literacy. The product is available to be white-labeled by major financial institutions around the world as an innovative product to engage, retain and acquire retail customers.

About Convergence Concepts Inc.

Convergence Concepts Inc ("Convergence") is a Vancouver-based software development, design and consulting agency specializing in enterprise-class custom platform and AI development for businesses of all sizes. Their clients span a wide range of industries and operate both domestically and abroad. Convergence is ranked in Clutch's Top 10 software developers in Vancouver, a city that is internationally recognized as an emerging top-tier software hub.

For more information on Voleo, please visit our Investor Relations website at ir.myvoleo.com .

ON BEHALF OF THE VOLEO BOARD

“Thomas Beattie”

Chief Executive Officer

Voleo is part of the King & Bay group of companies. King & Bay is a merchant bank that specializes in identifying, funding, developing and supporting growth opportunities in the technology, resource, aviation, and sectors.

For further information regarding this press release, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact:

Voleo Investor Relations

1-866-684-6730

investor.relations@myvoleo.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this release constitute forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or Voleo Trading Systems Inc’s (the “Company”) future performance and the integration of cryptocurrency trading. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "budget", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Voleo believes the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this release should not be unduly relied upon. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release, or as of the date specified in the documents incorporated by reference into this release, as the case may be. In particular, this release contains forward-looking statements pertaining, but not limited to: expectations as to future operations of the Company, future market trends, growth opportunities, the Company’s go to market strategy, future partnerships, new initiatives and innovations of the Company, product offerings, the expected operations and performance of the Company’s business, expected user growth, and the timing of key development milestones.

With respect to forward-looking statements contained in this release, the Company has made assumptions regarding, among other thing: the accuracy, reliability and applicability of the Company’s business model; the timely receipt of governmental approvals, including the receipt of approval from regulators in Canada and the United States; the timely commencement of operations by the Company and the success of such operations; the ability of the Company to implement its business plan as intended; the legislative and regulatory environments of the jurisdictions where the Company will carry on business or have operations; the impact of competition; and the availability of financing to execute the business plan. The Company has included the above summary of assumptions and risks related to forward-looking statements provided in this release in order to provide investors with a more complete perspective on the Company’s current and future operations and such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing lists of factors are not exhaustive and it would be unreasonable to rely on any such forward-looking statements and information as creating any legal rights, that the statements and information are not guarantees and may involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ (and may differ materially) and objectives and strategies may differ or change from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements or information as a result of various factors. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company is not under any duty and do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date of this release or to conform such statements to actual results or to changes in the Company’s expectations and the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.