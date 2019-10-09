There were 822 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 166,333 in the last 365 days.

Invitation to “Neighborhood Advocacy for Peace” Event

A Neighbourhood Advocacy for Peace event will be held in Juba this weekend to promote understanding of the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of Conflict in South Sudan and to give community members the opportunity to talk directly to political leaders.

The one-day event at the Medan Zahara playground in Konyo Konyo will include remarks from members of the National Pre-Transitional Committee and the opportunity for a question and answer session. Representatives from the Juba City Council, Kator Block and Juba Block will also attend the event which is hosted by the United Nations Mission in South Sudan and the Reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (R-JMEC).

Media outlets are cordially invited to attend. Please find, attached, a copy of the invitation card for your reference.

Date:            Saturday 12th October 2019 Venue:         Medan Zahara playground Konyo Konyo - Juba Time:           12:30 – 16:30 hrs.

For those who require transport to and from the venue, registration and further information, please contact: Peter Okello at Okello8@un.org

Program of Event Neighborhood Advocacy for Peace “Building Durable Peace Together in South Sudan” Date: 12 October 2019, Venue: Midan Zahara in Konyo Konyo, Time: 12h30 – 04h30PM

