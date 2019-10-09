Invitation to “Neighborhood Advocacy for Peace” Event

A Neighbourhood Advocacy for Peace event will be held in Juba this weekend to promote understanding of the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of Conflict in South Sudan and to give community members the opportunity to talk directly to political leaders.

The one-day event at the Medan Zahara playground in Konyo Konyo will include remarks from members of the National Pre-Transitional Committee and the opportunity for a question and answer session. Representatives from the Juba City Council, Kator Block and Juba Block will also attend the event which is hosted by the United Nations Mission in South Sudan and the Reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (R-JMEC).

Media outlets are cordially invited to attend. Please find, attached, a copy of the invitation card for your reference.

Date: Saturday 12th October 2019 Venue: Medan Zahara playground Konyo Konyo - Juba Time: 12:30 – 16:30 hrs.

For those who require transport to and from the venue, registration and further information, please contact: Peter Okello at Okello8@un.org

Time Activity Facilitator 12:30 Arrival of audience and invited MC 12:55 Arrival of Guest of Honor Hon. Angelina Teny 01:00 Prayers Christian/Muslim MC 01:05 Performance by Bari Cultural Groups Bari Cultural Groups 01:15 Introduction of the event Mr. Julio V. Osman 01:20 Welcome remarks by local authority Mayor of Juba City Council 01:25 Presentation 1 of R-ARCSS Eng. Santino K. Anyieth 01:35 Performance by Zande Cultural Group Zande Cultural Group 01:45 Presentation 2 of R-ARCSS Mr. Thomas Duoth 01:50 Performance by Comedian Wokil Jesh Commando 02:00 Presentation 3 of R-ARCSS Hon. Simon Ngbidigi 02:05 Questions & Answers on R-ARCSS Hon. Simon Ngbidigi 02:15 Remarks by RJMEC RJMEC 02:25 Remarks by women representative Women Representative 02:35 Remarks by parties to the R-ARCSS OPP, FDs, SSOA, SPLM/A-IO, ITGONU 02;40 UNMISS performance UNMISS 02:45 Remarks by UNMISS UNMISS 03:35 Remarks by Governor Jubek State Governor 03:50 Performance by Musician Beat Toni 03:55 Remarks by NPTC Representative NPTC Representative 04:00 Remarks by Guest of Honor Hon. Angelina Teny 04:10 Performance by Musician Beati Toni 04:30 End of program MC



