Invitation to “Neighborhood Advocacy for Peace” Event
A Neighbourhood Advocacy for Peace event will be held in Juba this weekend to promote understanding of the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of Conflict in South Sudan and to give community members the opportunity to talk directly to political leaders.
The one-day event at the Medan Zahara playground in Konyo Konyo will include remarks from members of the National Pre-Transitional Committee and the opportunity for a question and answer session. Representatives from the Juba City Council, Kator Block and Juba Block will also attend the event which is hosted by the United Nations Mission in South Sudan and the Reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (R-JMEC).
Media outlets are cordially invited to attend. Please find, attached, a copy of the invitation card for your reference.
Date: Saturday 12th October 2019 Venue: Medan Zahara playground Konyo Konyo - Juba Time: 12:30 – 16:30 hrs.
For those who require transport to and from the venue, registration and further information, please contact: Peter Okello at Okello8@un.org
Program of Event Neighborhood Advocacy for Peace “Building Durable Peace Together in South Sudan” Date: 12 October 2019, Venue: Midan Zahara in Konyo Konyo, Time: 12h30 – 04h30PM
|
Time
|
Activity
|
Facilitator
|
12:30
|
Arrival of audience and invited
|
MC
|
12:55
|
Arrival of Guest of Honor
|
Hon. Angelina Teny
|
01:00
|
Prayers Christian/Muslim
|
MC
|
01:05
|
Performance by Bari Cultural Groups
|
Bari Cultural Groups
|
01:15
|
Introduction of the event
|
Mr. Julio V. Osman
|
01:20
|
Welcome remarks by local authority
|
Mayor of Juba City Council
|
01:25
|
Presentation 1 of R-ARCSS
|
Eng. Santino K. Anyieth
|
01:35
|
Performance by Zande Cultural Group
|
Zande Cultural Group
|
01:45
|
Presentation 2 of R-ARCSS
|
Mr. Thomas Duoth
|
01:50
|
Performance by Comedian
|
Wokil Jesh Commando
|
02:00
|
Presentation 3 of R-ARCSS
|
Hon. Simon Ngbidigi
|
02:05
|
Questions & Answers on R-ARCSS
|
Hon. Simon Ngbidigi
|
02:15
|
Remarks by RJMEC
|
RJMEC
|
02:25
|
Remarks by women representative
|
Women Representative
|
02:35
|
Remarks by parties to the R-ARCSS
|
OPP, FDs, SSOA, SPLM/A-IO, ITGONU
|
02;40
|
UNMISS performance
|
UNMISS
|
02:45
|
Remarks by UNMISS
|
UNMISS
|
03:35
|
Remarks by Governor
|
Jubek State Governor
|
03:50
|
Performance by Musician
|
Beat Toni
|
03:55
|
Remarks by NPTC Representative
|
NPTC Representative
|
04:00
|
Remarks by Guest of Honor
|
Hon. Angelina Teny
|
04:10
|
Performance by Musician
|
Beati Toni
|
04:30
|
End of program
|
MC
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.