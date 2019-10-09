EG America supports programs for disabled veterans with $1 million donation to DAV

/EIN News/ -- Cold Spring, Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EG America, a Cincinnati-based operator of 1,112 convenience stores nationwide, recently wrapped up an exceptionally successful donation campaign to raise funds for DAV (Disabled American Veterans), an organization that helps ill and injured military veterans receive the benefits they’ve earned.

During its campaign, EG America encouraged customers to donate to DAV as a way to say thank you to the men and woman who served. The campaign raised more than $800,000, smashing through its initial goal of $200,000.

However, they did not stop there. Co-CEO of EG Group, Zuber Issa, announced that he and Mohsin Issa, Co-CEO are rounding up the donation to $1 million.

“We know many of our associates and customers are veterans and believe it is important to recognize and give back to those who have served our country,” said Jay Erickson, President of EG America. “Partnering with DAV is very exciting for our store teams and allows them to ‘work as one’ and connect to the communities where they live and work in a meaningful way.”

EG America includes many familiar brands such as EG America, Kwik Shop, Loaf n’ Jug, Quik Stop, Minit Mart, Tom Thumb, Certified Oil, Fastrac and Turkey Hill Minit Markets.

“We are thrilled with the campaign’s incredible success and grateful for the generosity of our partners at EG Group,” said DAV National Adjutant Marc Burgess. “This $1 million donation will go toward supporting America’s veterans, ensuring DAV can continue providing critical programs and services to veterans and their families at no cost.”

About DAV:

DAV empowers veterans to lead high-quality lives with respect and dignity. It is dedicated to a single purpose: fulfilling our promises to the men and women who served. DAV does this by ensuring that veterans and their families can access the full range of benefits available to them; fighting for the interests of America’s injured heroes on Capitol Hill; providing employment resources to veterans and their families and educating the public about the great sacrifices and needs of veterans transitioning back to civilian life. DAV, a non-profit organization with more than 1 million veteran members, was founded in 1920 and chartered by the U.S. Congress in 1932. Learn more at www.dav.org.

About EG Group:

Founded in 2001 by brothers Zuber and Mohsin Issa, United Kingdom based EG Group is a leading petrol forecourt retail convenience operator who has established partnerships with global brands such as ESSO, BP, Shell, Carrefour, Louis Delhaize, SPAR, Starbucks, Burger King, KFC, Greggs and Subway. The business has an established pedigree of delivering a world class fuel, convenience and food-to-go offer. EG Group entered the US market through the acquisition of 763 Kroger C-Stores in April of 2018. EG Group has continued to expand in the US with the purchase of 224 Minit Mart stores late last year and will grow to over 1,100 stores in 25 states, through additional acquisitions and new to industry sites in 2019. EG Group now operates nearly 5400 stores, in 9 countries with over 35,000 associates. Further information is available at www.eurogarages.com.

Bryan Lett DAV (Disabled American Veterans) 859-442-2067 blett@dav.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.