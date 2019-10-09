Global Specialty Carbon Black Market is set to Achieve Stellar Growth Exhibiting 4.5% CAGR, Noted TMR

The specialty carbon black landscape has witnessed healthy growth in the past few years, recording global sales of ~ 1,000 kilo tons, worth ~ US$ 2 billion in 2018.

Asia Pacific to Show Maximum Rate of Growth

Geographically, there are five key regions for the global specialty carbon black market. These regions are Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Of these, the global market is currently led by the Asia Pacific region. Asia Pacific region accounted for nearly 45% of the overall specialty carbon black market share in 2018. This trend is expected to continue over the given forecast period of 2019 to 2027. The growth of the Asia Pacific region is primarily attributed to the developments happening in the emerging nations such as India and China. These countries are witnessing a telling demand for cables, wires, and other conductive plastic applications because of the booming construction industry. Because of the excellent conductive properties of the specialty carbon black, it is the popular choice of additive for such plastic applications. Naturally, this has helped in the development of the market in the region.

In addition to this, there has been a considerable rise in the demand for lithium-ion batteries in recent years. This growing demand is due to the increasing production and demand for consumer electronic products and electric vehicles. Taiwan, China, and South Korea are some of the major exporters of such batteries. Thus, the growth in the overall demand for these batteries is projected to have a huge impact on the development of the specialty carbon black market in Asia Pacific.

Enhancing Production Capacities is Key for Leading Market Players

In recent years, the global specialty carbon black market has experienced a huge growth in terms of both value as well as volume. In 2018, the sale of the global specialty carbon black market was around 1000 kilo tons. The overall value of this record sale was around US$2 billion. With a growing number of players in the market such as Orion Engineered Carbons, Cabot Corporation, and Himadri Specialty Chemical Ltd., expanding their manufacturing facilities, the market for specialty carbon black is expected to experience a considerable growth in coming years. Recently, Himadri Specialty Chemicals announced that the company is planning to set up a new production line for carbon black at its current integrated manufacturing plant at Mahistikry, West Bengal, in India. This expansion will help the company to enhance its current production capacity of specialty carbon black.

Other leading players too are following such pattern and are planning expansions, mergers, takeovers, strategic alliances, and joint ventures to stay ahead of the competitive curve. For instance, Orion Engineered Carbons announced that the company is now expanding its manufacturing capacity at its production facility in Ravenna, Italy. The company has planned this expansion in order to cater to the growing need for specialty carbon black in sectors such as printing, polymers, and coatings. Moreover, Cabot Corporation has announced that the company will invest around US$50 million in 18 of its carbon black production facilities to cater to the growing demand from its end-users in the specialty carbon black market. The company will undertake operational improvements and debottlenecking projects to cater to the growing demand.

This review is based on the research report published by Transparency Market Research titled, “Specialty Carbon Black Market (Form: Granules and Powder; and Application: Plastics (Conductive and Electrostatic Dissipative (ESD), Wires & Cables, and Other Conductive Applications), Battery Electrodes (Lithium-ion Batteries and Others), Paints & Coatings, Inks & Toners, and Others) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 – 2027”

The global Specialty Carbon Black Market is segmented as follows:

Form

Granules

Powder

Application

Plastics Conductive and Electrostatic Dissipative (ESD) Wires & Cables Other Conductive Applications

Battery Electrodes Lithium-ion Battery Others (Including Lead–Acid Battery and Zinc–Carbon Battery)

Paints & Coatings

Inks & Toners

Others (Including Rubber)

Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



