Inpixon Awarded Security Excellence Award from IoT Evolution

/EIN News/ -- PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inpixon (Nasdaq: INPX), a leading indoor positioning and data analytics company, today announced the company has received the IoT Evolution Security Excellence Award from IoT Evolution World, a leading publication covering IoT technologies. The award honors organizations delivering exemplary software or hardware solutions which secure IoT devices and networks.



Inpixon combines wireless detection and location with contextual data analytics to secure the expanding universe of the Internet of Things (IoT).

Inpixon passively detects IoT devices and locates them in near-real-time. The solution is designed to detect all cellular, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth actively transmitting a radio signal. These are revealed to security personnel through color-coded symbols on a browser-based dashboard. Through indoor geofencing and the creation of zone-based policies, authorized versus unrecognized devices, and tagged assets are identified and followed throughout a facility.

“The solutions selected for the IoT Evolution Security Excellence Award exemplify innovation driving the fast-growing Internet of Things marketplace," said Ken Briodagh, Editorial Director IoT Evolution World. "It is my honor to congratulate Inpixon for their innovative work and contribution to this rapidly evolving IoT industry.”

"Our customers have readily adopted IoT devices, and they've also invested in securing the environments," noted John Piccininni, Inpixon VP Business Development. "They use Inpixon to detect rogue or unauthorized wireless devices, to enforce "no-wireless allowed" zones, and to ensure complete wireless cybersecurity situational awareness."

“It is my pleasure to recognize Inpixon for earning the IoT Evolution Security Excellence Award,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “I look forward to additional IoT security innovations from Inpixon.”

About Crossfire Media

Crossfire Media , publisher of IoT Evolution World, is an integrated marketing company with a core focus on future trends in technology. The company services communities of interest with conferences, tradeshows, webinars and newsletters. Crossfire Media has a partnership with Technology Marketing Corporation (TMC) to produce events and websites related to disruptive technologies. Crossfire Media is a division of Crossfire Consulting, a full service Information technology company based in New York.



About TMC

Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC's content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. TMC's in-person and online events deliver visibility and sales prospects for participants. Through custom lead generation programs, TMC provides clients with an ongoing stream of leads, display advertising on news sites and newsletters, comprehensive event and road show management services, and custom content creation with ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral. For more information about TMC visit www.tmcnet.com and follow Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter , @tmcnet .

About Inpixon

Inpixon® (Nasdaq: INPX) is The Indoor Data Company™ and a world leader in Indoor Positioning Analytics® (IPA®). The Inpixon Indoor Location Data Platform™ ingests diverse data from IoT, third-party and proprietary sensors designed to detect and position all active cellular, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth devices, and uses a proprietary process that ensures anonymity. Paired with a high-performance data analytics engine, patented algorithms, and advanced mapping technology, this technology is used by a multitude of industries and disciplines including marketing, customer experience, operations, facility management and security. This multidisciplinary depiction of indoor data enables users to increase revenue, decrease costs, and enhance safety. Inpixon customers can boldly take advantage of mobility, analytics, sensor fusion and the Internet of Things (IoT) to uncover the untold stories of the indoors. For the latest insights, follow Inpixon on LinkedIn, @InpixonHQ on Twitter, and visit inpixon.com .

TMC Contact

Stephanie Thompson

Manager, TMC Award Programs

203-852-6800, ext. 139

mailto:sthompson@tmcnet.com

Inpixon Contact

Media relations and general inquiries:

Inpixon

Email: marketing@inpixon.com

Web: inpixon.com/contact

Investor relations:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: +1 212-671-1020

Email: INPX@crescendo-ir.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.