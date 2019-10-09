EXL wins NASSCOM Annual Technology Conference Award for AI and Machine Learning with Digital Clinical Assistant (DigiCA)

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS), a leading operations management and analytics company, today announced it has won the NASSCOM Annual Technology Conference Award 2019 in the category of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning for its Digital Clinical Assistant (DigiCA) solution.



DigiCA is an AI-powered healthcare solution that transforms manually intensive Utilization Management clinical decision process to enhance user experience, optimize cost to serve, speed up onboarding and improve accuracy.

“We’re excited to have DigiCA recognized by NASSCOM,” said Sam Meckey, Executive Vice President and Business Head, Healthcare, EXL. “DigiCA digitizes clinical claims review and allows clinical experts to review medical data, policies and regulatory guidelines during the utilization management process more efficiently and accurately. DigiCA is a great example of how EXL combines its healthcare expertise, analytics capability and technology to improve the cost and quality of care.”

The NASSCOM NATC awards acknowledge leading industry deployments in disruptive technology across the categories of AI/ML, IoT, blockchain and emerging technology.

“We are pleased to be recognized by NASSCOM for our ability to leverage AI and machine learning to deliver business outcomes for our clients,” said Baljinder Singh, Senior Vice President, Global Head of Digital Transformation and CIO, EXL. “We are committed to creating a robust portfolio of Industry Digital Solutions addressing market requirements and delivering value to our clients by orchestrating domain knowledge and our digital capabilities.”

EXL was noted by NASSCOM for designing an agile and highly scalable differentiated solution to a reoccurring market problem by harnessing reusable digital components through its Digital Intelligence Platform. The platform leverages an integrated studio that includes advanced automation, embedded analytics, AI and customer interaction technologies to orchestrate digital solutions.

About EXL

EXL (EXLS) is a leading operations management and analytics company that designs and enables agile, customer-centric operating models to help clients improve their revenue growth and profitability. Our delivery model provides market-leading business outcomes using EXL’s proprietary Digital EXLerator Framework™, cutting-edge analytics, digital transformation and domain expertise. At EXL, we look deeper to help companies improve global operations, enhance data-driven insights, increase customer satisfaction, and manage risk and compliance. EXL serves the insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, utilities, travel, transportation and logistics industries. Headquartered in New York, New York, EXL has more than 30,000 professionals in locations throughout the United States, Europe, Asia (primarily India and Philippines), South America, Australia and South Africa. For more information, visit www.exlservice.com .

