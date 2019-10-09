Qubole Named a Leader in Big Data Processing and Distribution by G2 Crowd

Industry’s only cloud-native data platform for any cloud recognized as a leader for the second time in 2019, with 89% of users awarding four or five stars

/EIN News/ -- SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qubole , a leader in multi-cloud data processing for advanced analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence, today announced G2 Crowd has once again named it a leader in the 2019 Grid® Report for Big Data Processing and Distribution. The peer-to-peer review site, which aggregates user reviews of business software, evaluated 14 different vendors before rating them algorithmically based on data sourced from product reviews shared by G2 users and data aggregated from online sources and social networks.



G2 Crowd’s fall report, including the G2 Crowd Grid®, is available for download here . The report aims to help buyers quickly select the best products for their businesses and to find peers with similar experiences, while helping vendors, media, investors and analysts to benchmark for product comparison and market trend analysis.

Qubole’s highest rated features were performance and reliability, as well as data transformation, both of which were scored at nearly 90%. For the second time this year, Qubole exceeded average scores when comparing integrations with Spark and Hadoop. “We are proud to be named a leader by G2 Crowd for the second time this year,” said Ashish Thusoo, co-founder and CEO at Qubole. “Our top ranking among some of the industry’s biggest names showcases our commitment to providing enterprise businesses a simple, affordable and effective way to leverage big data for Analytics and Machine Learning.”

To learn more about Qubole and the Fall G2 Crowd Report, visit www.qubole.com .

About Qubole

Qubole is the cloud-native data management platform for analytics and machine learning that allows enterprises to quickly harness the power of data to gain valuable business insights. Only Qubole provides a unified environment for all major cloud providers and data processing engines. The company's unified environment includes optimized versions of Spark, Presto, Hive and Airflow, with intelligent automation technology that scales usage up or down to meet service-level needs and minimize cloud costs. Based in Santa Clara, Calif., Qubole has offices in New York City, San Francisco, London, Singapore and Bangalore. For more information, visit us online .

PR Contacts:

Orlando De Bruce

Qubole

odebruce@qubole.com

Francesca DeAnda

Bateman Group for Qubole

qubole@bateman-group.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.