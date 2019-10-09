Threekit Now Lets Marketers Create Interactive 3D, Photorealistic, and Augmented Reality Product Visuals on a Single Platform

New platform makes it simple for brands and retailers to create compelling product visuals faster than ever

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Threekit , a visual customer experience company, today announced the launch of a new product visual platform that allows companies to easily and cost-effectively create thousands of photorealistic, interactive 3D, and augmented reality visuals.



“Today, we live in an increasingly visual world, surrounded by Instagram, Snapchat, and Youtube, but too often, when we want to buy something online, the product visuals don’t live up to what we expect,” said Ben Houston, Threekit’s founder and Chief Technology Officer. “With the launch of this platform, companies can greatly elevate their visual customer experiences.”

The launch of Threekit’s new platform bolsters the $2-billion-a-year product visual industry. The platform is purpose-built for online brands and retailers that want to create hyper-realistic visuals that show every customization, configuration, style, color, texture and size of their product. Companies using the platform have seen up to 40 percent increase in online conversions and an 80 percent decrease in returns as online shoppers have greater visibility into what they’re buying before it arrives on their doorstep.

In addition to creating a variety of static and 3D-product images, the Threekit platform supports:

Instant assortment changes: By importing a product catalog, the Threekit platform instantly creates a rules engine that businesses can use across their visual supply chain. The platform can send visuals to a store instantly, giving businesses unparalleled speed and simplicity.

By importing a product catalog, the Threekit platform instantly creates a rules engine that businesses can use across their visual supply chain. The platform can send visuals to a store instantly, giving businesses unparalleled speed and simplicity. Easy collaboration: Whether the user is a marketer or a 3D designer, the Threekit platform is built for collaboration. Marketers can modify product configuration options and approve visuals, while 3D designers have a robust interface of design tools.

Whether the user is a marketer or a 3D designer, the Threekit platform is built for collaboration. Marketers can modify product configuration options and approve visuals, while 3D designers have a robust interface of design tools. Valuable insights: The platform doubles as an analytics dashboard, informing users which products draw the most engagement and how customers are engaging with products, empowering retailers and brands to make smarter, more informed investment decisions.

Threekit’s technology is currently used by market leaders across a variety of industries, from furniture, apparel and jewelry to medical devices and consumer packaged goods. Brands that currently use Threekit’s technology include CÎROC UK, BOSTONtec, and Herman Miller.

About Threekit

Threekit is the only software platform that enables companies to create 3D, photorealistic images, and augmented reality without the need for photography. When buyers can see products represented realistically, they are more engaged, confident, and less likely to return the product. Using technology developed by 15 years of experience creating visual effects for blockbuster films, Threekit’s platform creates 2D, 3D, and augmented reality visual assets, and allows those assets to be sent to stores in just a few clicks.

In August, Threekit launched its flagship product, Virtual Photographer™ , a program that creates product images for e-commerce that look real but are completely computer-rendered. Earlier this year, the company raised $10 million in investment, led by serial entrepreneur Godard Abel. Threekit is headquartered in Chicago with a technology innovation center in Ottawa.

For more information, please visit Threekit.com .

