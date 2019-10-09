Tenable Is Number One in Vulnerability and Security Configuration Coverage

Tenable covers up to 22% more CVEs than comparable tools

/EIN News/ -- COLUMBIA, Md., Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable®, Inc. , the Cyber Exposure company, today announced that Tenable.io® is the number one platform in the market for vulnerability and security configuration coverage, according to an analysis and report by Principled Technologies . Three vulnerability management solutions were tested for the report: Tenable.io, the company’s cloud-based vulnerability management platform; Rapid7® InsightVM, and Qualys® Cloud Platform. The report revealed that Tenable.io covers up to 22 percent more Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVEs) and up to nearly three times as many security configurations based on the Center for Internet Security (CIS) benchmarks as compared to comparable tools.



Report highlights include:

Number 1 in CVE coverage: Tenable.io covers 9,009 more CVEs than Qualys Cloud Platform, a margin of 22 percent and 8,218 more CVEs than Rapid7 InsightVM, a margin of 20 percent.

Tenable.io covers 9,009 more CVEs than Qualys Cloud Platform, a margin of 22 percent and 8,218 more CVEs than Rapid7 InsightVM, a margin of 20 percent. Number 1 in CVE coverage for CVSSv2 high-severity: Tenable.io covered more new, high-severity CVEs than InsightVM every year from 1999 to 2018. Tenable.io also covered more new, high-severity CVEs than Qualys Cloud Platform in almost every year in that same period.

Tenable.io covered more new, high-severity CVEs than InsightVM every year from 1999 to 2018. Tenable.io also covered more new, high-severity CVEs than Qualys Cloud Platform in almost every year in that same period. Number 1 in CVE coverage across majority of top enterprise vendors: Tenable.io has more coverage on 23 of 24 vendors analyzed compared to the Qualys Cloud Platform, and more coverage on 15 of 24 vendors analyzed compared to Rapid7 InsightVM.

Tenable.io has more coverage on 23 of 24 vendors analyzed compared to the Qualys Cloud Platform, and more coverage on 15 of 24 vendors analyzed compared to Rapid7 InsightVM. Number 1 in CIS Benchmark coverage: Tenable covers nearly three times as many CIS Benchmarks versus Rapid7 (126 vs. 43) and 19 percent more than Qualys (126 vs. 106).

Thanks to Tenable's deep investment in vulnerability research and product development, the same market-leading CVE and CIS Benchmark coverage offered by Tenable.io is also provided in Tenable.sc™ and Nessus®. These investments have made Nessus not just number one in coverage, but also in accuracy, delivering the industry’s lowest false-positive rate with six-sigma accuracy. Tenable Research also leads the industry in zero-day discoveries, with more than 90 zero-days in 2019 to date.

“Since the inception of Nessus, we've been working together with the security community to build the largest vulnerability detection knowledge base and one of the largest security research teams in the industry,” said Renaud Deraison, co-founder and chief technology officer, Tenable. “This investment and knowledge translate into helping our customers find and fix vulnerabilities faster and more accurately. The report from Principled Technologies is another proof point of our leadership in helping our customers do their jobs quickly and with confidence.”

