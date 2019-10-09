Nationwide Partners with IVANS for Digital Distribution

National insurer to automatically communicate underwriting appetite to agencies directly within their management systems

/EIN News/ -- TAMPA, Fla./COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IVANS, a division of Applied Systems, and Nationwide today announced that the insurer has selected IVANS Markets to automate underwriting appetite communications to more than 32,000 agents in the IVANS exchange. Leveraging IVANS Markets, Nationwide will be able to market its Small Commercial appetite more effectively, quickly reaching agents to drive profitable premium growth.

“Nationwide is committed to investing in digital technology that enhances our distribution partner user experience,” said Tony Fenton, vice president of Commercial Underwriting and New Product Development, Nationwide. “The ability to quickly and consistently communicate our desired appetite accelerates coverage placement efficiency that ultimately benefits both agents and customers.”

IVANS Markets provides insurers and MGAs an industry-first application to instantly communicate appetite and identify new business opportunities to the IVANS network of more than 32,000 independent insurance agencies. Leveraging this digital channel also reduces dependency on time-consuming, manual steps traditionally used to communicate appetite. IVANS Markets directs more in-appetite submissions into your pipeline to drive growth and profitability.

“As Nationwide evolves its Commercial Lines distribution strategy, innovative technology will enable the insurer to more easily connect with valued distribution partners,” said Brian Wood, vice president of Data Products Group, IVANS Insurance Solutions. “In partnering with IVANS, Nationwide will be able to reach the most profitable agencies and create a more connected agent experience to drive growth.”

About IVANS

IVANS, a division of Applied Systems, is the insurance industry’s exchange connecting insurers, MGAs, agencies, and the insured. IVANS cloud-based software automates the distribution and servicing of insurance products. For more than 35 years, IVANS innovation and expertise has connected 32,000 independent insurance agencies and 400 insurer and MGA partners to enable millions of people to safeguard and protect what matters most in people’s lives.

About Nationwide

Nationwide, a Fortune 100 company based in Columbus, Ohio, is one of the largest and strongest diversified insurance and financial services organizations in the United States. Nationwide is rated A+ by both A.M. Best and Standard & Poor’s. An industry leader in driving customer-focused innovation, Nationwide provides a full range of insurance and financial services products including auto, business, homeowners, farm and life insurance; public and private sector retirement plans, annuities and mutual funds; excess & surplus, specialty and surety; pet, motorcycle and boat insurance. For more information, visit www.nationwide.com. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

