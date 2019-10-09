Cannabis Strategic Ventures Featured in Publication Discussing California’s Lead in Hemp Industry

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CannabisNewsWire -- Cannabis Strategic Ventures Inc. (OTC: NUGS) today announces its placement in an editorial published by CannabisNewsWire ("CNW"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities in the cannabis industry.



As with many other significant economic and social changes, California is currently leading the way in the legal cannabis market. The first state to legalize medical cannabis has created a whole new sector of the legal economy and continues to set the standard that the rest of the market follows. The words cannabis and California go hand in hand. The fall harvest is approaching, highlighting how much cannabis cultivation in California has thrived. Growing consumer demand in both the medical and recreational cannabis segments has led to constant growth for the industry. Consumers want more and better cannabis, and companies are moving to meet that demand. Cannabis investment is rising as companies realize the potential rewards of investing in cannabis. Investors both inside and outside California have been turning their attention to the state’s cannabis industry. These investors are flocking to pick up stocks in cannabis-related enterprises such as Cannabis Strategic Ventures (OTC:NUGS) , a cannabis-related holding company that has recently made significant investments in the Californian cultivation market.

About Cannabis Strategic Ventures

Cannabis Strategic Ventures is on a mission to shape the cannabis industry by striving for constant evolution in products, process, and people. The Los Angeles-based company incubates, develops and partners with category leaders within the cannabis and ancillary sectors. As one of the largest publicly traded cannabis cultivators in the United States, the Cannabis Strategic Ventures portfolio includes NUGS FARM, a 6-acre greenhouse operation with full cultivation, manufacturing and distribution licenses; Asher House Wellness a is a line of ingestible Pet CBD products that contains a broad spectrum of beneficial hemp; The Cloud is a dispensary, cultivation, and manufacturing facility located in the heart of downtown Los Angeles. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.CannabisStrategic.com.

