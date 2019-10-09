Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. Announces 400G Transceiver-Switch Interoperability

/EIN News/ -- SUGAR LAND, Texas, Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI), a leading provider of fiber-optic access network products for the internet datacenter, cable broadband, telecom, and fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) markets, today announced interoperability between AOI’s 400G QSFP-DD SR8 and 400G QSFP-DD DR4 transceivers with Celestica’s industry-leading Silverstone DX400 400G switch platform.



“As the 400G ecosystem matures, AOI continues to expand the interoperability of our 400G transceiver portfolio with Celestica’s 400G Ethernet switch. AOI is proud to partner with Celestica as a world-class switch provider to demonstrate seamless 400G data transmission with our MSA-compliant, 400G QSFP-DD SR8 and 400G QSFP-DD DR4 transceivers,” comments David Chen, AOI’s AVP of Product Management. “This demonstration only deepens our commitment to being a leading provider of 400G solutions to our customers and the cutting edge data speeds they require.”

"Celestica’s robust 400G networking solutions are driven by our customers' accelerated need for increased bandwidth. Leading-edge hardware solutions, supported by ecosystem partners with aligned solutions, are critical to our customers’ continued success,” says Randy Clark, Celestica’s Senior Director of Service Provider Platform Solutions. “As such, we are excited that AOI is confirming interoperability of their 400G portfolio with our Silverstone platform. We believe this synergy will help to build customer confidence and drive faster adoption of 400G technology in a quickly changing industry."

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (AOI) is a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced optical products, including components, modules and equipment. AOI's products are the building blocks for broadband fiber access networks around the world, where they are used in the internet datacenter, CATV broadband, fiber-to-the-home and telecom markets. AOI supplies optical networking lasers, components and equipment to tier-1 customers in all four of these markets. In addition to its corporate headquarters, wafer fab and advanced engineering and production facilities in Sugar Land, TX, AOI has engineering and manufacturing facilities in Taipei, Taiwan and Ningbo, China. For additional information, visit www.ao-inc.com .

