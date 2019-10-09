eXp Realty Preferred Partners Adds New Services

/EIN News/ -- BELLINGHAM, Wash., Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty, The Real Estate Cloud Brokerage™ and a subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI), today announced three additional partners joined eXp Realty Preferred Partners, a program that provides eXp Realty agents and their clients with a marketplace for home-buying and selling services.



All eXp Realty Preferred Partners are vetted by eXp Realty to ensure that they will offer agents and their clients their best industry-leading services. The new partners accepted into the eXp Realty Preferred Partner program are:

Build A Sign provides U.S. eXp Realty agents with high-quality signage options at a discounted rate with no order minimums.

Currencies Direct is a simple solution for foreign homebuyers to exchange currency hassle free and at a great exchange rate in order to complete their purchase of property in the United States.

eXp Realty 360 Tours offers 360-degree home tours with video chat integration, enabling eXp Realty agents to create tours and floor plans in minutes and provide their clients with high-tech touring options.

“We are thrilled to add home-selling and currency services to the eXp Realty Preferred Partners program. We strive to engage the best product providers in real estate as partners in order to give eXp agents and their clients choice,” said Ted Laatz, eXp Realty Vice President of Affiliated Services and Partnerships. “Every eXp Preferred Partner allows agents to decide how they want to run their business while also helping their clients make smart decisions.”

Previously announced eXp Preferred Partners:

IntroLend First Cloud provides U.S. agents and home buyers with all their lending needs as well as seamlessly integrate with eXp Realty’s existing technology to improve the consumer experience and better manage transactions.

America's Preferred Home Warranty allows eXp Realty's U.S. home buyers and sellers to choose their own licensed contractors when repairing or replacing home systems and appliances.

Silverline Title & Escrow offers title, escrow and settlement services to eXp Realty residential clients in the United States.

Movinghub allows eXp Realty buyers and sellers to manage, move, switch and jug compare utility and home service providers at no cost.

About eXp Realty

eXp Realty is an eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI) company. eXp World Holdings also houses eXp World Technologies, LLC, which operates the VirBELA platform.

eXp Realty, The Real Estate Cloud Brokerage™, is the largest residential real estate brokerage by geography in North America. It is one of the fastest growing real estate brokerage firms in North America with more than 23,000 agents across 50 U.S. states, the District of Columbia and six Canadian provinces. The company recently announced expansion into the United Kingdom and Australia. As a subsidiary of a publicly traded company, eXp Realty uniquely offers real estate professionals within its ranks opportunities to earn eXp World Holdings stock for production and contributions to overall company growth.

VirBELA offers a modern, cloud-based environment focused on education and team development with clients in various industries from government to retail. VirBELA developed eXp Realty’s current cloud campus, which provides 24/7 access to collaborative tools, training and socialization for the company’s agents and staff.

For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.expworldholdings.com.

Media Relations Contact:

Cynthia Nowak

Vice president, marketing and communications, eXp Realty

360.419.5285 ext. 116

cynthia.nowak@exprealty.net



