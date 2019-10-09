Plumas Bancorp Recognized in D.A. Davidson’s Fall 2019 Bison Select Report

/EIN News/ -- QUINCY, California, Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ: PLBC), the parent company of Plumas Bank, is pleased to announce that it has met the criteria to be included in D.A. Davidson’s Fall 2019 Bison Select Report. D.A. Davidson, a financial-services company, publishes this biannual research with a focus on recognizing high performing emerging institutions that may be overlooked by investors due to their size.



The group of Bison Select candidates are publicly traded banks across the nation that do not have formal sell-side coverage at the time of inclusion; have market capital levels that typically range from $25 million to $250 million; and meet specific performance thresholds based on return on assets, efficiency, credit quality, and capital hurdles.

Plumas Bancorp and Plumas Bank Director, President and Chief Executive Officer, Andrew J. Ryback, stated, “We are thrilled to be recognized as a Bison Select up-and-coming bank. Our commitment to delivering strong value to our shareholders and exceptional service to our clients continues to help us achieve sustained high levels of performance.”

About D.A. Davidson

Founded in 1935, D.A. Davidson Companies is an employee-owned financial services holding company headquartered in Great Falls, Montana. D.A. Davidson has office locations across the nation and offers financial products, services, and straightforward advice. The family of D.A. Davidson Companies includes Davidson Investment Advisors, D.A. Davidson Trust Company, Davidson Fixed Income Management, and three divisions of D.A. Davidson & Co.: Wealth Management, Equity Capital Markets, and Fixed Income Capital Markets.

About Plumas Bancorp

Founded in 1980, Plumas Bank is a locally owned and managed full-service community bank headquartered in northeastern California. The Bank operates thirteen branches: eleven located in the northern California counties of Plumas, Lassen, Placer, Nevada, Modoc and Shasta and two branches located in the northern Nevada counties of Washoe and Carson City. The Bank also operates three loan production offices: two located in the northern California Counties of Placer and Butte, and one located in the southern Oregon County of Klamath. Plumas Bank offers a wide range of financial and investment services to consumers and businesses and has received nationwide Preferred Lender status with the United States Small Business Administration. For more information on Plumas Bancorp and Plumas Bank, please visit our website at www.plumasbank.com.

Contact: Elizabeth Kuipers Vice President Marketing Manager & Investor Relations Officer Plumas Bank 35 S. Lindan Ave. Quincy, CA 95971 Ph: 530.283.7305 x8912 elizabeth.kuipers@plumasbank.com



