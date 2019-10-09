Datametrex Announces Management Changes

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datametrex AI Limited (the “Company” or “Datametrex”) (TSXV: DM, FSE: D4G) today announced that the Company’s board of directors appointed Nexalogy’s CEO, Marshall Gunter, as the new Chief Executive Officer of Datametrex. Andrew Ryu has stepped down from his role as Chief Executive Officer and will assume the position as the Company’s Chairman. Jeff Stevens has stepped down as Chief Operating Officer, but will continue as President, focussing on Capital Markets and Business Development.



“These management changes are inline with the company’s strategy to focus on operations and drive growth in both revenue and share price,” says Charles Schade, independent director.

Mr. Gunter’s engineering background is rooted in big data analysis and machine learning at scale. Working with Sequoia Capital and Lightspeed Venture Partners, Marshall was responsible for bringing Varagesale to the mass market. Marshall took Varagesale from a one room shop to a powerhouse engineering department of 60 plus people and played a leading role in their $35-million-dollar raise. Marshall led the team that built iSentium’s sentiment engine. iSentium uses patented Natural Language Processing (NLP) to extract sentiment from unstructured social content then instantly transforms it into highly actionable indicators in finance, brand management and politics, handling billions of data points to harness the power of the masses as they tweet and text.

“I am honoured to take on the CEO role at Datametrex. Having joined Nexalogy in April of 2018 as CTO, I was excited to lead the engineering team in developing best in class products for social discovery. I then took on the CEO position at Nexalogy in January of 2019 to restructure the company and focus on revenue and new product development. I look forward to taking my experience and passion for the technology into my new role as CEO of Datametrex. I believe this transition should demonstrate to the markets that Datametrex is focused on being dominant player in the Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning industry,” said Marshall Gunter, CEO of the Company.

“Marshall taking the CEO role of Datametrex is a key strategic move for the growth of the company. I am very proud of what we have accomplished since founding the company and feel confident that the time is right to step aside and have an industry expert take on the CEO role. Marshall’s leadership style, industry expertise, and market understanding will help drive growth and shareholder value,” said Andrew Ryu.

“As a founder of the company, acknowledging the correct time to step aside and make room for industry experts to lead is key for growth and prosperity. I look forward to working with Marshall as CEO and will support him in all Business Development and Capital Market endeavors,” said Jeff Stevens.

For more information on this project or to learn how Datametrex can assist your organization in social media discovery, Fake News Filters and BOT detection please go to: www.nexalogy.com

About Datametrex

Datametrex AI Limited is a technology focused company with exposure to Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning through its wholly owned subsidiary, Nexalogy ( www.nexalogy.com ).

For further information, please contact:

Jeff Stevens - President & COO

Phone: (416) 482-3282

Email: jstevens@datametrex.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.



