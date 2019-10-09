InvisibleShield Celebrates World Sight Day and California’s Inaugural Blue Light Awareness Day with Charitable Contribution

Fifty Percent of Profits on InvisibleShield VisionGuard Sales on October 10 at InvisibleShield.com to Benefit CharityVision

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InvisibleShield® , a ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) brand and the leading global innovator in screen protection, today announced that 50 percent of profits on InvisibleShield VisionGuard screen protector sales on October 10 at InvisibleShield.com will benefit vision non-profit CharityVision . The date marks World Sight Day globally, and in California, the first-ever Blue Light Awareness Day.



With an estimated five billion mobile devices in use globally1 and 80 million in California alone2, the negative effects of exposure to high-energy visible (HEV) blue light are concerning. Blue light has been reported to cause visual discomfort in 73 percent of adults under 30 years old, and 65 percent of all Americans3. Short-term digital eye strain, with its host of symptoms including dry eyes, headaches, and blurred vision, can all be linked to HEV blue light overexposure4.

“Smartphones play a pivotal role in how we conduct business, communicate with loved ones, seek entertainment, and so much more,” said Brad Bell, senior vice president, global marketing for ZAGG Brands. “With usage on the rise and no sign of screen time diminishing, it’s crucial for consumers to consider resources that aid in digital wellness. We’re excited to team up with CharityVision to raise awareness for vision health and to offer products that reduce exposure to HEV blue light.”

CharityVision is a 501(c)(3) organization focused on restoring vision to people in developing nations. The non-profit aims to empower local physicians and create a sustainable solution to the blindness epidemic. To support CharityVision’s mission through an InvisibleShield VisionGuard product purchase on October 10, visit InvisibleShield.com .

InvisibleShield VisionGuard solutions feature a protective Eyesafe® technology layer developed by Healthe® that blocks harmful HEV blue light associated with device displays. The technology is available in a range of products including Glass Elite VisionGuard®+ , Glass+ VisionGuard™ and Ultra VisionGuard™ . Each screen protector defends against harmful HEV blue light and promotes better eye health while providing powerful impact protection.

Pricing & Availability:

InvisibleShield Glass Elite VisionGuard+ ($49.99 SRP), Glass+ VisionGuard ($44.99 SRP) and Ultra VisionGuard ($39.99) for the latest Apple iPhone, Apple iPad, Samsung Galaxy and LG 5G devices are now available at InvisibleShield.com and Verizon retail locations nationwide.

InvisibleShield backs its screen protectors with an industry-leading limited lifetime warranty and will replace the InvisibleShield if it ever gets worn or damaged for the life of the device5. With more than 215 million screen protectors sold worldwide, InvisibleShield is the No. 1 selling brand for smartphone screen protection in the U.S.6 and has set the industry standard for screen protection.

About InvisibleShield

InvisibleShield is the No. 1 selling industry standard and category creator for screen protection with more than 215 million screen protectors sold worldwide. Committed to empowering consumers to fearlessly enjoy their devices, InvisibleShield provides premium, lifetime protection against scratched, cracked and shattered screens through its military-grade solutions. InvisibleShield is based in Utah and has operations in the United States, Ireland, and China. InvisibleShield products are available worldwide and can be found at leading retailers including Best Buy®, Verizon®, AT&T®, T-Mobile®, Sprint®, Walmart®, Target®, and Amazon.com ®. Visit InvisibleShield.com and follow us on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

About ZAGG Inc

ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) is a global leader in accessories and technologies that empower mobile lifestyles. The Company has an award-winning product portfolio that includes screen protection, power management solutions, mobile keyboards, personal audio, and cell phone cases sold under the InvisibleShield®, mophie®, ZAGG®, BRAVEN®, IFROGZ®, Gear4®, and HALO® brands. ZAGG Inc has operations in the United States, Ireland, the U.K., and China. For more information, please visit the company’s website at ZAGG.com .

