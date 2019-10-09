Adaptimmune and Cryoport Announce Agreement to Ensure Safe and Fully Monitored Transport of Adaptimmune’s Cell Therapies

Key step toward commercial-readiness for ADP-A2M4 therapy with launch planned for 2022

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA and OXFORDSHIRE, United Kingdom and IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq:ADAP), a leader in T-cell therapy to treat cancer, and Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYRX) (NASDAQ: CYRXW) ("Cryoport"), the world's leading temperature-controlled logistics solutions company dedicated to the life sciences industry, announce a 3-year agreement to ensure safe and fully monitored transport of Adaptimmune’s cell therapies.



Optimizing manufacturing and supply operations and reducing “vein-to-vein” time for patients in clinical trials and ahead of commercialization is a key priority for Adaptimmune. This agreement with Cryoport will contribute to this, alongside other solutions including investment in the latest systems and technology, digitization of the supply chain information, and improved communications with patients and healthcare professionals.

“Rapidly and safely delivering a patient’s cells back to the hospital after the cells have been armed with our TCRs and frozen for shipment is an essential capability for us,” said John Lunger, Adaptimmune’s Chief Patient Supply Officer. “Control and monitoring are critical because a simple temperature variation can jeopardize these cells and, ultimately, the product we supply to patients. With Cryoport’s technology and expertise, we will be able to track the conditions, location, and handling of these cells – a key capability as we prepare to ship commercially in 2022.”

“Adaptimmune has a robust pipeline of therapies and a strong in-house manufacturing platform which makes us very pleased to be expanding and extending our relationship with them under this new, exclusive logistics agreement. Cryoport’s solution for Adaptimmune is comprehensive and relies upon our world class technologies including the SmartPak II™ Condition Monitoring System and the Cryoportal® Logistics Management Platform. Today’s joint announcement underscores the strong relationship between our companies and highlights the growing importance of temperature-controlled logistics solutions in advancing the life sciences at large,” stated Jerrell Shelton, Cryoport CEO.

This agreement follows a previous relationship between both companies to support research-based shipments. In addition, Cryoport has a strong partnership with Adaptimmune’s preferred specialty logistics provider, further enabling seamless customer support and optimal handling of critical shipments.

Cryoport’s proprietary SmartPak II™ Condition Monitoring System provides near real-time information while tracking location, temperature, orientation, humidity, and shock as well as other factors to enable the transport of temperature sensitive cell therapies. This information is automatically collected and retained by Cryoport’s cloud based Cryoportal® Logistics Management Platform, which gives companies the ability to intervene and make corrections while a shipment is in transit.

About Adaptimmune

Adaptimmune is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products for cancer patients. The Company’s unique SPEAR (Specific Peptide Enhanced Affinity Receptor) T‑cell platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer across multiple solid tumors. For more information, please visit http://www.adaptimmune.com .

Adaptimmune Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA). These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements, and include, without limitation: the success, cost and timing of our product development activities and clinical trials and our ability to successfully advance our TCR therapeutic candidates through the regulatory and commercialization processes. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to our business in general, we refer you to our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on August 1, 2019, and our other SEC filings. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date the statements were made and we do not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

About Cryoport, Inc.

Cryoport, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYRX) is the world's premier provider of temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage solutions for the life sciences industry, serving the Biopharma market. Our mission is to support life and health on earth by providing reliable and comprehensive solutions for the life sciences industry through our advanced technologies, Global Supply Chain Network and dedicated scientists, technicians and supporting team of professionals. Through comprehensive, purpose-built proprietary packaging; focused information technology; smart, sustainable cold chain logistics; and biostorage/biobanking services, Cryoport helps its clients advance life sciences research and deliver life-saving advanced therapies, vaccines, IVF treatments and animal health commodities in over 100 countries around the world. For more information, visit www.cryoport.com or follow @cryoport on Twitter at www.twitter.com/cryoport for live updates.

Cryoport Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this news release which are not purely historical, including statements regarding Cryoport, Inc.'s intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations, representations, projections, plans or predictions of the future are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. It is important to note that the Company's actual results could differ materially from those in any such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with the effect of changing economic conditions, trends in the products markets, variations in the Company's cash flow, market acceptance risks, and technical development risks. The Company's business could be affected by a number of other factors, including the risk factors listed from time to time in the Company's SEC reports including, but not limited to, the Company's 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 filed with the SEC. The Company cautions investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Cryoport, Inc. disclaims any obligation, and does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this press release.

