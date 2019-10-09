Accellion and FireEye Collaborate to Prevent Cyber Attacks From Crippling Critical Business Operations

Integrations Let Organizations Analyze Every Incoming File for Malware, Zero-Day Exploits, and Advanced Persistent Threats

/EIN News/ -- PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accellion, Inc. , provider of the secure content communication platform that prevents data breaches and compliance violations from third party cyber risk, today announced it is working with intelligence-led security company FireEye to help organizations protect their PII, PHI, and IP from cyber attacks.



The Accellion secure content communication platform lets CISOs leverage their security investments in HSM, ATP, DLP, SIEM, LDAP/AD and other technologies to see, secure, and control the exchange of IP, PII, and PHI across all third party communication channels. These security integrations now include FireEye Malware Analysis and FireEye Detection on Demand.

Cyber attacks frequently occur when unsuspecting employees open a file containing malware that infects an organization’s systems and disrupts business operations. Accellion now routes every email attachment, video, image, or other file from a third party through FireEye Malware Analysis for a thorough forensic analysis. If the file is deemed safe to open, the Accellion platform delivers it to the recipient. If the file contains malware, however, Accellion automatically quarantines the file and both the system administrator and file sender are notified. The same process occurs when an end user uploads a file to a connected on-premise or cloud based content system such as Box, OneDrive, SharePoint or Google Drive.

The Accellion platform lets organizations strike the right balance between privacy, compliance, scalability, and costs with flexible deployment options including: on-premise, private cloud, hybrid, and FedRAMP authorized virtual private cloud. FireEye customers also benefit from this deployment flexibility. Joint customers with a private or hybrid cloud deployment leverage the same forensic analysis capabilities as FireEye Malware Analysis but with Detection on Demand.

In addition, the FireEye security operations platform, Helix, is now integrated with the Accellion platform. Every event that occurs on the Accellion platform, including malware scans, file uploads, downloads, and other activities is exported into FireEye Helix. This lets CISOs and their security teams identify true threats leveraging FireEye’s next generation Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) and non-malware-based detection capabilities. Once in Helix, CISOs and their security teams cross reference event activity with other correlated data to perform core security activities like alert management, search, analysis, investigations and reporting.

“Our customers demand integrations that will strengthen their ecosystem, protect them from evil faster, and help deliver the greatest benefits from their products,” said Grady Summers, executive vice president for products and customer success at FireEye. “This integration provides our mutual customers faster visibility into known and unknown threats that may exist within their content, so they can stop a cyber attack before it begins. With a shared interest in protecting organizations and their data, we look forward to working with Accellion.”

Together, joint Accellion and FireEye customers can:

Leverage a CISO Dashboard to see all sensitive content, whether it's stored on-premise or in the cloud, entering and leaving the enterprise and use this information to spot anomalies in volume, location, domain, user, and source.

to see all sensitive content, whether it’s stored on-premise or in the cloud, entering and leaving the enterprise and use this information to spot anomalies in volume, location, domain, user, and source. Share PII, PHI, and IP in regulatory compliance with HIPAA/HITECH, GDPR, FERPA, SOC 2, FINRA, GLBA, FISMA, and more.

with HIPAA/HITECH, GDPR, FERPA, SOC 2, FINRA, GLBA, FISMA, and more. Maintain data privacy with granular policy controls and user privileges that determine where sensitive information is stored, who has access to it, and what can be done with it.

with granular policy controls and user privileges that determine where sensitive information is stored, who has access to it, and what can be done with it. Consolidate all content channels to a single secure third party communication platform to increase data security, compliance, and governance while simultaneously modernizing legacy file sharing technologies and cutting costs.

“Organizations today are highly susceptible to a cyber attack and the risk increases incrementally as organizations add more third parties to their digital supply chains,” said Laureen Smith, Accellion’s global vice president of strategic partnerships. “We’re thrilled to work with FireEye and help organizations defend their customer data, intellectual property, and other crown jewels against the most advanced forms of malware.”

To learn how Accellion allows organizations to leverage their ATP and SIEM investments, as well as other pieces of their security infrastructure, visit: security integrations .

About Accellion

The Accellion secure content communication platform prevents data breaches and compliance violations from third party cyber risk. With Accellion, CIOs and CISOs gain complete visibility, compliance and control over IP, PII, PHI, and other sensitive content across all third-party communication channels, including secure email , secure file sharing , mobile, enterprise apps, web portals, SFTP, and automated inter-business workflows. Accellion has protected more than 25 million end users at more than 3,000 global corporations and government agencies, including NYC Health + Hospitals; KPMG; Kaiser Permanente; Latham & Watkins; National Park Service; Umpqua Bank; Tyler Technologies; and the National Institute for Standards and Technology (NIST). For more information please visit www.accellion.com or call (650) 485-4300. Follow Accellion on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Accellion’s Blog.

