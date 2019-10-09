K2 Strengthens Leadership Team to Accelerate Business Performance

New chief product officer Burley Kawasaki joins company to lead global product strategy and innovation

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SourceCode Technology Holdings, Inc., the maker of K2 Software and a leader in enterprise low-code application development, today announced the addition of Burley Kawasaki to its team as chief product officer (CPO). The new role is designed to enhance K2’s product strategy and vision to better position the company to accelerate growth. Burley’s leadership will help evolve how K2 enables enterprises to drive digital transformation through the redesign of processes to improve the customer experience.



As CPO, Burley will lead K2’s global product management and development organization to define the company’s product strategy and road map and to deliver an expanded enterprise low-code application development offering. Burley will be responsible for K2’s product innovation, design and development as the company continues to drive digital transformation initiatives across enterprises.

"Burley brings incredibly deep experience and a proven history of taking cloud-based technology companies to the next level," said Evan Ellis, CEO at K2. “Burley's leadership in building outstanding products and forming high-performance product organizations will add immense value to K2’s executive team and help enable the next chapter of our growth strategy."

Burley has deep industry knowledge and brings more than 25 years of experience in the enterprise technology sector. Most recently, Burley served as the executive vice president of product at Kony which was a leading platform in the low-code mobile and web application development market. In this role, he led Kony’s product management, engineering, user experience and strategy for the global software organization. Burley also held leadership roles at Microsoft, Avanade, and Accenture.

“One of the many things drawing me to K2 is the team’s vision — to put innovation in the hands of the business user making the impossible easy,” said Kawasaki. “This combined with K2’s rich capabilities, deep history and expertise in enabling digital process automation is a true differentiator in the market. I am excited about the opportunity to help K2 deliver on its ambitious vision through the technology, product, and people that enable our customers and partners.”

About K2

K2, a leader in enterprise low-code application development, enables companies to speed time-to-market and simplify the creation of modern process applications, automate workflows and transform their businesses. More than 4 million users in over 84 countries, including 30 percent of Fortune 100 are using K2 to take control of their business processes, increase visibility and improve operational efficiency. Discover what you can accomplish when you connect your people, processes and data at K2.com.



