Head of State sends message to Swiss counterpart

Luanda, ANGOLA, October 9 - A message from the Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, was handed last Tuesday, in Bern, to his counterpart of Switzerland, Ueli Maurer. ,

The message was handed to the Swiss Head of State by the Angolan Foreign Affairs minister, Manuel Augusto.

The audience, which lasted roughly one hour and a half, was attended by the Swiss statesman’s diplomatic issues advisor, as well as by the recently appointed Angolan ambassador to the Helvetic Republic, Cecília Caldeira da Conceição Rosário.

After the audience, the Foreign minister seized the occasion to visit the premises of the Angolan Embassy in Bern.

The politico-diplomatic and co-operation relations between Angola and Switzerland go back to the early years of the Angolan independence.

