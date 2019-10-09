MPs propose rehab of Cuanza Norte's roads

Ndalatando, ANGOLA, October 9 - A group of MPLA MPs proposed last Monday, in Ndalatando, capital of Cuanza Norte, the rehabilitation of the intercity roads of this northern province.,

The desire was expressed in a press conference given by the coordinator of the said MPLA parliamentary group, João Diogo Gaspar.

For four days, the ruling party’s MPs carried out assessment visits to ten municipalities of the province, measured the level of implementation of the Integrated Program of Intervention in Municipalities (PIIM) that was launched this year by the Angolan Executive.

''There is a need to increase the level and quality of water distribution in several areas of the province and to quickly improve some access pathways’’ he stressed.

He added that the parliamentarians also learned about the level of implementation of the 2019 State Budget, highlighting public investment projects, mainly in the social sector and the impact on people's lives.

Regarding the implementation of the PIIM, he said that civil society has called for greater oversight in the implementation of this programme that will help to tackle regional asymmetries.

The MPLA parliamentary group carried out 2 to 6 visits this month to the 164 municipalities of the country, in order to collect proposals and projects to be included in the 2020 State Budget (OGE).

The visits also served to gauge the degree of implementation of the Integrated Municipal Intervention Plan (PIIM).

Most voted party in the 2017 elections (4,115,302 of the votes, equivalent to 61,077%), the MPLA is represented in the 220-seat National Assembly by 150 deputies.

