Vera Daves appointed Finance minister

Luanda, ANGOLA, October 9 - The Angolan President, João Lourenço, last Tuesday appointed Vera Esperança dos Santos Daves to be the new Finance minister, reads a note from the President's Civil Affairs Office. ,

Until this nomination, Vera Daves was secretary of State for Finance and Treasury. She is taking over from Augusto Archer de Sousa Mangueira who was dismissed as Finance minister and was appointed governor of the south-western Namibe Province.

The former provincial governor of Namibe, Carlos da Rocha Cruz, was relived from the position.

João Lourenço also appointed Ana Paula Tuavanje Elias to the post of Education minister, replacing Maria Cândida Teixeira.

To the position of secretary of State for Finance and Treasury, the Head of State appointed Osvaldo Victorino João.

João Lourenço also appointed Franco Cazembe Mufinda to be the secretary of State for Public Health, in substitution of José Manuel Vieira Dias Cunha.

The last appointment was that of António Manuel, namely to the post of vice governor of Bié Province for political, social and economic matters, in substitution of Carlos Ulombe Esperança da Silva.

