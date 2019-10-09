Minister demands transparency in PIIM management

Cazombo, ANGOLA, October 9 - The minister of Territory Administration and State Reform, Adão de Almeida, demanded last Tuesday, in the village of Cazombo, Municipality of Alto Zambeze, in the eastern Moxico Province, that municipal administrations must be transparent in the management of the budget for the Integrated Plan of Intervention in Municipalities (PIIM).,

Speaking at the Alto Zambezi PIIM public presentation session, the minister stated that the success of the programme depends on the local administrations, whose managers must play their roles with great sense of responsibility.

”The ideas are clear. The projects are known. Financial resources are secured. When this is the case, the failure only occurs if our actions are wrong, if we are not diligent, if we do not act correctly” said the official.

Adão de Almeida hopes that the local administrations will provide opportunities for the local business class to foster and create jobs for the youth.

The minister characterized PIIM as an opportunity “to give more life” to the municipalities, to renew the citizens' confidence, at a time of challenging reforms happening in the country.

However, he said, such a plan is intended also to correct some territorial asymmetries and mobilize the country for an era of stability, hope and confidence in a better future, especially for a period of achievements and results that are reflected in the lives of citizens.

He announced that the conditions are prepared for the authorities to launch this Wednesday the tenders for the materialization of the Alto Zambezi PIIM.

In his speech, the minister stated that the approval of PIIM reaffirms the importance of the municipality and the involvement of citizens in governance.

He considered that the implementation of PIIM in Alto Zambeze will improve the provision of public education by building schools at the municipal headquarters and the Lumbala Caquengue's Commune. These infrastructures will get over 1,000 students at various levels of education.

The PIIM in Alto Zambezi is also to cover the construction of new health centres in the communities of Caianda, Lumbala Caquengue, Calunda and Cazombo.

In Alto Zambeze, the Plan also includes improving public lighting at the municipal headquarters and construction of 20 bridges.

PIIM will retain young population in Alto Zambenze

The governor of Moxico Province, Gonçalves Muandumba, believes that the PIIM will boost the creation of conditions to attract more investments, and with this move young people will be persuaded to remain in the province.

Gonçalves Muandumba also affirmed being necessary more commitment with the efficient management and he hopes that the PIIM actions are concluded within the deadlines.

He therefore appealed to managers to do a hard job in order to meet the expectations of the population.

Funding for PIIM actions

The National Director of Public Investment, Juciene Cristiano, confirmed in statements to the press that the funding for PIIM actions is already prepared and available.

She said about $2 billion were made available by the Sovereign Fund.

She stressed that the Ministry of Finance conducted a survey of the main needs, not only in the municipality of Alto Zambeze, but also the provincial government.

In the health sector, the secretary of State, Inocêncio Europeu, stressed the importance of the Plan in improving health care conditions.

The Secretary of State for Public Works, Carlos Santos, highlighted the construction of 20 bridges throughout the municipality of Alto Zambeze.

These are infrastructures to be built on the pathways of Lumbala Caquengue, Louva and Lumbala Caquengue – Caripande.

Launched last June by President João Lourenço, the PIIM, to be implemented in the country's 164 municipalities, has as its priorities the energy and water, education, health, sanitation and road construction sectors.

