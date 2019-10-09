Global Implantable Pacemaker Products Market Forecast to 2023 - Focus on Single-Chamber, Dual-Chamber, and Biventricular/Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Pacemakers (CRT-P)

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Interventional Cardiology: Implantable Pacemaker Products" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for implantable pacemaker products is anticipated to see moderate, single-digit growth throughout the forecast period covered by this analysis (2017-2023).



Growth in unit sales is being driven by the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disease, which is the leading cause of death globally, responsible for over 17 million deaths annually. Global product sales are projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% during the 2017-23 forecast, increasing from approximately $3,940.3m in 2017 to an estimated $5,324.2m in 2023.



Markets covered by this analysis include the US, Japan, the five major EU markets (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK), and the Rest of World (RoW) markets, which includes all other countries. This analysis includes a discussion of products, current/forecast markets, competitors, and opportunities in the implantable pacemaker products market.



Implantable pacemaker products covered by this report include:

single-chamber pacemakers, including leadless pacemakers

dual-chamber pacemakers

biventricular pacemakers, also known as cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers (CRT-P)



Topics covered include:

An overview of implantable pacemaker products, including: single chamber, dual-chamber, and cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers (CRT-P, or biventricular pacemakers).

Selected statistics for cardiac rhythm disorders and heart failure for the major regions covered in this report (eg the US, five major EU markets, and Japan).

Global and country/region-specific market forecasts, including forecasts by product segment.

Competitive analyses by country/region.

Discussion of key drivers and limiters impacting the major product segments.

A review of emerging technologies which could impact sales of existing devices.

Report Highlights:

Total unit sales for implantable pacemaker products are steadily increasing due to a number of factors, including: the increasing prevalence of CVD and cardiac rhythm disorders, advances in CVD diagnostics, and demand for cardiac rhythm disorder therapies in emerging markets.

In 2017, dual-chamber pacemakers accounted for the majority of worldwide implantable pacemaker product sales. Dual-chamber pacemakers are projected to account for the majority of total product sales throughout the forecast period covered by this report (2017-23).

The global market for implantable pacemaker products is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period, reaching approximately $5,324.2m in total product sales by 2023.

The US was the largest market based on total implantable pacemaker product sales in 2017. Sales of these products to the US accounted for approximately 35.6% of total product sales in 2017.

Implantable pacemaker insertion is the primary treatment for certain cardiac rhythm disorders, specifically bradyarrhythmia. lf left untreated, severe forms of bradyarrhythmia can cause cardiac arrest and death. While external pacemakers may also be used to treat bradyarrhythmia, they are not a convenient long-term solution.

Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary

Exhibit ES-1: Implantable pacemaker products, global market forecast, 2017-23

Exhibit ES-2: Global implantable pacemaker products market, share by country/region, 2017

Exhibit ES-3: Drivers and limiters of growth - implantable pacemaker products



Cardiac Rhythm Disorders Overview

Sick sinus syndrome

Bradycardia

Heart block

Tachycardia

Atrial fibrillation

Heart failure

Diagnosis and treatment

Bibliography

Exhibit 1-1: Estimated prevalence rates of conduction disorders and cardiac arrhythmias, based on health care utilization, select countries

Exhibit 1-2: Estimated number of hospital discharges for conduction disorders and cardiac arrhythmias, select countries

Exhibit 1-3: Estimated prevalence of atrial fibrillation, select countries, 2018

Exhibit 1-4: Estimated prevalence of chronic heart failure, select countries, 2018

Exhibit 1-5: Estimated prevalence of acute decompensated heart failure, select countries, 2018. 1-10



Pacemaker Devices

Implantable pacemaker systems

Implantable pacemaker products

Developments in implantable pacemaker technology

Temporary pacing systems

External pacemaker products

Bibliography

Exhibit 2-1: NBG code for implantable pacemaker systems

Exhibit 2-2: Selected implantable pacemakers and manufacturers

Exhibit 2-3: EBR Systems' WiSE CRT system

Exhibit 2-4: Selected external pacemakers and manufacturers



Implantable Pacemaker Products Market

Global market insights

Market value

Technology trends

Market drivers and limiters

Implantable pacemaker products overview

Market leaders

Competitive strategies

Emerging competition

Global competitors

Market forecast

Market forecast: US

Market forecast: five major EU markets

Market forecast: Japan

Market forecast: rest of the world

Bibliography

Exhibit 3-1: Implantable pacemaker products, global market forecast ($m), 2017-23

Exhibit 3-2: Implantable pacemaker products, global market forecast ($m) by product type, 2017-23

Exhibit 3-3: Global implantable pacemaker product sales, share by product segment, 2017

Exhibit 3-4: Global implantable pacemaker products market, share by country/region, 2017

Exhibit 3-5: Global implantable pacemaker product sales, combined market forecast ($m), by country/region, 2017-23

Exhibit 3-6: Drivers and limiters of market growth - implantable pacemaker products

Exhibit 3-7: Implantable pacemaker products, share by product type, 2017 and 2023

Exhibit 3-8: Global implantable pacemaker products market, share by supplier, 2017

Exhibit 3-9: US Implantable pacemakers, procedure volumes forecast (000s), 2017-23

Exhibit 3-10: US Implantable pacemaker product sales, market forecast ($m) by product type, 2017-23

Exhibit 3-11: US implantable pacemaker products market, share by supplier, 2017

Exhibit 3-12: 5EU Implantable pacemakers, procedure volumes forecast (000s), 2017-23

Exhibit 3-13: 5EU Implantable pacemaker product sales, market forecast ($m) by product type, 2017-23

Exhibit 3-14: 5EU implantable pacemaker products market, share by supplier, 2017

Exhibit 3-15: Japanese Implantable pacemakers, procedure volumes forecast (000s), 2017-23

Exhibit 3-16: Japanese Implantable pacemaker product sales, market forecast ($m) by product type,

Exhibit 3-17: Japanese implantable pacemaker products market, share by supplier, 2017

Exhibit 3-18: RoW Implantable pacemaker product sales, market forecast ($m) by product type

Exhibit 3-19: RoW implantable pacemaker products market, share by supplier, 2017



Appendix: Company Listing

