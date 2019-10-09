VPN.com Brokering Cola.com Domain Name

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA and PURCHASE, N.Y. and BRUSSELS, Belgium, Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VPN, a leader in premium exact-match domain name brokerage has continued to build on recent success in the premium domain name industry with the announcement of Cola.com for sale.



“Not only is Cola an incredible brand name, it is the exact-match domain that defines the $200 billion U.S. cola and soft drink market. The Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCola, Anheuser-Busch InBev and countless other global brands can utilize the name to empower their vision as the cola industry anticipates single-digit annual growth over the next decade,” said Michael Gargiulo, CEO at VPN.com.

The Coca-Cola Company is also headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia and holds the largest market share of U.S. cola manufacturers. The company, led by CEO James Quincey, reported revenues of nearly $33 billion in the 2018 calendar year which equates to 1.9 billion Coca-Cola servings per day. This is compared to the $64 billion in revenues from PepsiCo during the same period across a wider product line of snacks and colas. PepsiCo is headquartered in Purchase, New York and led by CEO Ramon Laguarta.

“Cola.com is a great name for any beverage or technology company looking to make a clear statement of their vision for cola. With our recent success matching premium domain names with high-value end-users, we are having to become extremely selective with the brands and domains we focus on. Domains like Cola.com that define a $200 billion industry in four simple letters are precisely the premium quality we are aligning ourselves with,” said Sharjil Saleem, VP of Domains at VPN.com.

Cola.com is priced in the mid-six figures and is available exclusively at vpn.com/domains

VPN.com is also set to announce several Q3 domain name transactions later this month.

To purchase Cola.com and for more details please email: michael@vpn or sharjil@vpn.com

