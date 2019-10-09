Global Cochlear Implants Market Set to Grow at a Rate of 8-10%

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cochlear Implants Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Valued at nearly $1.2bn in 2018, the Cochlear Implants Market is growing at a healthy pace - in the upper single-digits, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 9%.

Growth will be driven by the increasing global prevalence of hearing loss. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 466 million people have disabling hearing loss, including 34 million who are children, and this number is expected to grow to nearly 630 million by 2030.



Cochlear implants are one of the most successful neural prosthesis to date; yet, it is still a substantially underpenetrated market. A key to market growth is expanding the standard of care to older patients. Once primarily recommended for children born with severe-to-profound hearing loss, cochlear implant systems are now increasingly prescribed for adults (for one or both ears, if needed) as a supplement or alternative for hearing aids when they ineffective.



The cochlear implants market will also be driven by a long/established clinical history, strong benefits vs. risks, technological innovations, aggressive sales/marketing and education efforts, and increasing audiology practice referrals.



This report provides the following useful information:

prevalence of hearing loss

cochlear implant portfolios offered by leading manufacturers

new and emerging cochlear implant systems

key technological and market trends, market drivers

market and competitive analysis (including 5-year market forecast and 2018 market share by region and corporate growth strategies).

Markets covered by this analysis include the US, Japan, the five major EU markets (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK), and the Rest of World (RoW) markets, which includes all other countries

Key Questions Answered:

What is the value of the global cochlear implants market?

Expected growth over the next 5 years?

Market growth by major region of the world (US, 5EU, Japan, and RoW)?

Key market drivers & limiters?

Technological innovations & trends?

Leading competitors? Estimated market share and strategic growth strategies?

Emerging start-ups?

Report Highlights:

The cochlear implants market is substantial, totaling nearly $1.2bn in 2018 and forecast to grow at a healthy rate of 8%-10%.

The market is dominated by Cochlear Ltd., yet a handful of other innovative companies, such as Advanced Bionics/Sonova, MED-EL and smaller emerging startups, are successfully competing.

Sales are strongest in Western Europe and the US, although companies are also expanding markets in the Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and other regions.

A major market driver is expansion of the target population from children to the larger adult/senior market. Additional drivers include: strong clinical history, increasing awareness, good reimbursement coverage (compared to no coverage for hearing aids), technological enhancements, wireless connectivity and strong audiology practice referral networks.

Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary

i. Hearing loss prevalence

ii. Cochlear implant technology

iii. Cochlear implants market

a. Market drivers and limiters

b. Competition - market leaders

iv. Methodology

v. Bibliography



Exhibit ES-1: Cochlear implants market forecast ($m), 2018-23



1. Overview of Hearing Loss and Cochlear Implants

1.1 Ear anatomy and the hearing process

1.2 Prevalence

1.3 Types of hearing loss

1.4 Causes

1.5 Diagnosis and treatment

1.6 Cochlear implant overview

1.7 Cochlear implants vs bone conduction implants

1.8 Implantation procedure

1.9 Benefits and risks

1.9.1 Surgical complications

1.10 Healthcare costs and impact

1.11 Bibliography



Exhibit 1-1: Human ear anatomy

Exhibit 1-2: Diagram of cochlear implant

Exhibit 1-3: Cochlear Ltd.'s electrode insertion into the hearing zone



2. Cochlear implants

2.1 Cochlear implants

2.1.1 Advanced Bionics/Sonova Group

2.1.2 Cochlear Ltd.

2.1.3 MED-EL

2.1.4 Nurotron Biotechnology

2.1.5 Oticon Medical/William Demant Group

2.2 Bibliography



Exhibit 2-1: Selected leading cochlear implant brands, by manufacturer

Exhibit 2-2: Selected cochlear implant and features

Exhibit 2-3: The HiRes Ultra Cochlear Implant and internal components

Exhibit 2-4: The HiRes Ultra 3D Implant

Exhibit 2-5: The Cochlear Nucleus CI24RE and Nucleus Profile Implants and 22 active electrodes

Exhibit 2-6: The Nucleus 7 and Kanso sound processors and Nucleus cochlear implant

Exhibit 2-7: The Earlens hearing aid

Exhibit 2-8: The SYNCHRONY cochlear implant system

Exhibit 2-9: The Venus Cochlear Implant System

Exhibit 2-10: The Neuro Zti cochlear implant



3. Market Analysis

3.1 Cochlear implants market

3.1.1 Market forecast: global

3.1.2 Market drivers and limiters

3.1.3 Market forecast: by region

3.1.4 US market

3.1.5 Five major EU markets

3.1.6 Japanese market

3.1.7 Rest of the world market

3.2 Competitive analysis

3.2.1 Market share: global

3.2.2 Market share: by region

3.3 Financials and corporate growth strategies

3.3.1 Cochlear Ltd.

3.3.2 Advanced Bionics/Sonova Group

3.3.3 Oticon Medical/William Demant Group

3.4 Bibliography



Exhibit 3-1: Cochlear implants market forecast ($m), 2018-23

Exhibit 3-2: Cochlear implants market, forecast sales by region ($m), 2018-23

Exhibit 3-3: Cochlear implants market, global share by supplier ($m), 2018

Exhibit 3-4: Cochlear implants market, estimated share by supplier and region, 2018



Appendix A: Company Listing

Companies Mentioned



Advanced Bionics/Sonova Group

Cochlear Ltd.

MED-EL

Nurotron Biotechnology

Oticon Medical/William Demant Group

