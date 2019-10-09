Winners for Africa’s Top Real Estate Developments Announced at The 10th API Summit

Property developers, suppliers and owners were provided an opportunity to showcase their best projects and services from across sub-Saharan Africa at the annual Africa Property Investment (API) (www.APIEvents.com) Awards which were on held on the 2nd of October 2019, at a gala networking dinner held at the exclusive Alice & Fifth Restaurant. s

A key component of the 10th API Summit, Africa’s largest investment and real estate development, the Awards, now in their third year, recognised innovation and outstanding achievement across the entire property industry across 13 categories. The categories covered projects and the leaders shaping the future of Africa’s real estate sector. These categeries covered: Retail, Office, Mixed Use, Green Building, Hotel, Alternative Asset, Architectural Design, Banking, High-end residential, Logistics and best women in Property.

The winning developments, project teams and professionals came from Ghana, Kenya, Zambia, Nigeria, Mozambique, Namibia, Mauritius and Rwanda, and critically provided a moment of peer recognition for completed projects, says the managing Director of API Events’ Kfir Rusin.

The projects were judged on a wide range of criteria including location, infrastructure and transport access, integration into the environment, originality of the concept, technical and architectural quality, services offered, sensitivity to the local community, innovation, sustainability, corporate staff involvement, response to market demands, financial performance, occupancy, and the impact of the project on economic convergence.

Kfir Rusin, Managing Director of API Events: “We congratulate all the winners and finalists as well as their respective project teams. They have set an exceptionally high standard for real estate developments across sub-Saharan Africa and continue to shape the African built environment landscape. API Events is proud to be associated with these companies and wishes to aid in further pushing the boundaries of excellence for African property development.”

The calibre of entries was world class and the panel of judges had a challenging time selecting the winners, nevertheless they managed to hone in on the worthy projects. Here are the winners for each category from the 2019 Africa Property Investment Awards.

The 3rd Annual API Awards Winners

BEST AFFORDABLE HOUSING

Karibu Homes | Nairobi, Kenya

BEST ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN

Tatu City Education Village (Crawford International School) | Nairobi, Kenya

Project Team Award Winner: Boogertman+Partners Architects

BEST COMMERCIAL OFFICE DEVELOPMENT

Project Team Awarded Winner: Boogertman+Partners Architects,

BEST GREEN BUILDING

Mon Tresor Business Gateway - Office Park | Plaine Magnien, Mauritius

Project team Award Winner: Omnicane Ltd

BEST HIGH-END RESIDENTIAL DEVELOPMENT

Purple Haze | Nairobi, Kenya​

Project team Award Winner: Dewbury Limited

BEST HOTEL DEVELOPMENT

Hilton Garden Inn Mbabane| Mbabane, eSwatini

Project team Award Winner: Paragon Architects

TOP AFRICAN REAL ESTATE BANK OF THE YEAR

BEST RETAIL DEVELOPMENT

East Park Mall | Lusaka, Zambia

Project team Award Winner: Graduare Property Development Limited

BEST MIXED-USE DEVELOPMENT

Appolonia City| Accra, Ghana​

Project Team Award Winner: Rendeavour

BEST INDUSTRIAL & LOGISTICS DEVELOPMENT

Agility Logistics Parks| Maputo, Mozambique

Project team Award Winner: Agility Africa

YOUNG PROPERTY PERSON OF THE YEAR

Neltah Mosimanegape | Tempest Gold, Botswana

WOMEN IN AFRICAN REAL ESTATE

Oluwatosin Ajose | Deal HQ Partners, Nigeria

BEST PROPERTY TECHNOLOGY AWARD

About The 3rd API Awards: The Africa Property Investment Summit & Expo (API) is Africa's largest and most premier real estate event. It connects the most influential local and international Africa property stakeholders, driving investment and development into a wide range of real estate and infrastructure projects and developments across the continent.

The awards were created to recognize the following characterstics:

The awards were created to recognize the following characterstics:

RECOGNISE: To recognize and reward excellence in the real estate and associated sectors.

ENCOURAGE: To encourage innovative real estate solutions within the industry.

ENHANCE: To enhance quality standards.

PROMOTE: To promote confidence in the real estate and property industry.

SAFEGUARD: To safeguard and strengthen interest of stakeholders in the industry.

PROVIDE: To provide a strategic and reputable platform of interaction for the different stakeholders in the industry.

About API Events: API Events (www.APIEvents.com) deliver Africa's most renowned events in real estate investment and development. Our events across the continent have become the ultimate meeting places for Africa's property market to learn, network and most importantly to do deals. The company also hosts the API Awards – these prestigious awards provide a platform for distinguished developers, suppliers and owners in the African real estate industry, to showcase their best projects and services. Other services provided by API Events include training programmes and the recently launched Skyline Magazine.

About API Events: The Africa Property Investment Summit & Expo (API) is Africa’s largest and most premier real estate event. It connects the most influential local and international Africa property stakeholders, driving investment and development into a wide range of real estate and infrastructure projects and developments across the continent.

API Events (www.APIEvents.com) deliver Africa’s most renowned events in real estate investment and development. Our events across the continent have become the ultimate meeting places for Africa’s property market to learn, network and most importantly to do deals. The company also hosts the API Awards – these prestigious awards provide a platform for distinguished developers, suppliers and owners in the African real estate industry, to showcase their best projects and services. Other services provided by API Events include training programmes and the recently launched Skyline Magazine.



